THOMAS M. BOEHLERT APPOINTED CFO AT U.S. STRATEGIC METALS FOLLOWING $500 MILLION FUNDING MILESTONE

ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Strategic Metals, LLC ("USSM"), the leading sustainable battery metals production and processing solution in North America, today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Boehlert as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic move follows USSM's recent achievement of securing nearly $500 million in funding and commitments.

USSM, recognized as the market leader in providing reliable, ethically sourced, and environmentally friendly strategic metals, holds a unique position as the only vertically integrated producer and recycler of critical battery materials in North America.

Boehlert, with his extensive background and expertise will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's fiscal health and strategic initiatives, focusing on establishing a robust domestic supply of critical minerals to support the ongoing energy transition. As the former CFO and Executive Director at RCF Acquisition Corp, Mr. Boehlert played a key role in a successful $230 million capital raise and IPO in 2021, aligning financial strategies with the evolving energy landscape. His role as Board Director at Arizona Sonoran Copper Co. contributed to a successful 2021 IPO, emphasizing sustainable practices in critical minerals. As an Advisor at Beta Technologies, Mr. Boehlert provided key insights into rare earths in sustainable aviation, reflecting his commitment to ESG. Mr. Boehlert's leadership as CFO and Executive Vice President at Bunge Limited showcased the depth of his financial acumen in his implementation of the Global Competitiveness Program. An MBA graduate from New York University and former senior auditor at KPMG, coupled with Mr. Boehlert uniquely amalgamates academic excellence with a wealth of industry knowledge.

Stacy Hastie, CEO of USSM, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have Thom join us as CFO. His wealth of experience comes at a significant juncture for USSM, following our recent achievement of securing nearly $500 million in funding and commitments. With Mr. Boehlert's strategic and financial guidance, we are confident in our ability to further solidify our position as the premier sustainable battery metals solution in North America."

