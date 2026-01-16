Thomas Mollick Launches National Scholarship Initiative to Support Next Generation of Undergraduate Entrepreneurs Across America

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs announces its inaugural award cycle, offering undergraduate students nationwide a $1,000 scholarship designed to fuel innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial excellence.

Established by Thomas Mollick, co-founder of Rx Development and a recognized leader in healthcare services innovation, the scholarship reflects a commitment to identifying and supporting students who demonstrate the vision, determination, and creative thinking required to build successful ventures.

"This scholarship represents an investment in students who are ready to challenge conventions, solve meaningful problems, and create lasting impact through entrepreneurship," states Thomas Mollick. "The goal is to recognize individuals who possess not just ideas, but the passion and commitment to bring those ideas to life."

Eligibility and Application Requirements

The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges and universities throughout the US.

Candidates are required to submit an original essay responding to the prompt: "Describe your entrepreneurial journey so far—whether it's a business you've launched, an idea you're developing, or the vision that drives you. What problem are you solving, and why does it matter? How do you plan to make an impact as a future founder?"

Essays must be between 500 and 1,000 words, submitted in PDF or Word format, and written entirely by the applicant. Plagiarism or use of AI-generated content will result in immediate disqualification.

Selection Process and Impact

Thomas Mollick, drawing from his own experience as a business student at Assumption University who went on to shape the healthcare services industry, understands the transformative power of early support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

About Thomas Mollick

Thomas Mollick is an entrepreneur and business leader whose career exemplifies innovation, integrity, and community impact. As co-founder of Rx Development, Thomas Mollick has contributed to advancing healthcare services while maintaining a focus on ethical business practices and meaningful industry transformation.

Application Information

Students interested in applying for the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs can find complete application details, eligibility requirements, and submission guidelines at https://thomasmollickscholarship.com/.

The application deadline is September 15, 2026, and the scholarship recipient will be announced on October 15, 2026.

SOURCE Thomas Mollick Scholarship