Thomas More Law Center Agrees To Help Father In Fight With School Over Islamic Indoctrination Of 13-Year Old Daughter

Mr. Penkoski, an evangelist who hosts an online Christian ministry, "Warriors for Christ," with an estimated 200K-300K followers, discovered the astonishing extent to which his daughter and her fellow classmates were being subjected to Islamic indoctrination under the guise of teaching about world religions.

On May 14 of this year, his seventh-grade daughter brought home a packet of lessons and assignments which included the following:

Write the Shahada , the Islamic conversion creed, "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah" in Arabic as part of "calligraphy" practice.

, the Islamic conversion creed, "There is no God but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah" in Arabic as part of "calligraphy" practice. Fast for 24 hours and give lunch money and food to a food bank, to sympathize with Muslims going through Ramadan.

Read chapters from the Koran.

Learn the Five Pillars of Islam.

The lessons and assignments propagandized the students by downplaying the violent nature of Islam.

When his daughter brought home the packet of information, Mr. Penkoski told her she was not going to do the assignment and he immediately complained to the principal. He also asked the Thomas More Law Center to look into the legal aspects of the matter.

Mr. Penkoski felt that his daughter's teacher dedicated much more time on Islam than any other religion. He said "most of the faith aspects of Christianity and Judaism were stripped from the lesson plan by the teacher. Students were not given calligraphy writing assignments in Judaism, or Christianity, only Islam."

Mr. Penkoski and his wife Amanda and 6 children refuse to shy away from the controversy. While it would be easy to remove his daughter from the school, Penkoski says, "We don't back down during persecution."

Richard Thompson, TMLC's President and Chief Counsel, commented: "This is typical of the public-school systems across the country. Witless school officials have turned classrooms into Islamic indoctrination centers. They promote Islam in ways that would be unthinkable for Christianity or any other religion because they fear a lawsuit by the ACLU."

Continued Thompson, "Teachers sugar coat Islam. They don't tell students about Islam's barbaric brutality, where women and young girls are sold into slavery and used as sex-slaves, where men and women are stoned to death and burned alive—all in the name of Islam and the Koran."

The case involving Mr. Penkoski's daughter is one of several cases that the Thomas More Law Center has agreed to take on concerning Islamic indoctrination in American public schools.

The Thomas More Law Center defends and promotes America's Judeo-Christian heritage and moral values. It supports a strong national defense and an independent and sovereign United States of America. The Law Center accomplishes its mission through litigation, education, and related activities. It does not charge for its services. The Law Center is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, and is recognized by the IRS as a section 501(c)(3) organization. You may reach the Thomas More Law Center at (734) 827-2001 or visit our website at www.thomasmore.org

