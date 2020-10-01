Thomas Nelson Announces a New Publishing Initiative with Lysa TerKeurst

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson, alongside New York Times bestselling author Lysa TerKeurst, is launching a new publishing initiative that will mobilize the next generation of women Christian authors, through TerKeurst's own COMPEL author training program. Recently, TerKeurst posted an initial announcement on her social platforms, as well as released a video with literary agent and manager, Meredith Brock, providing preliminary details about the publishing program.

TerKeurst and Brock will work together to identify and develop authors through their training program, then carefully select manuscripts to be presented to Thomas Nelson in a co-review process. Manuscripts that are further identified as commercially viable will be contracted and managed through Nelson Books, an imprint of Thomas Nelson. Books will be co-branded Nelson Books and COMPEL.

"This exclusive project will be the first of its kind for Nelson Books," said Timothy Paulson, vice president and publisher of Nelson Books. "Lysa has been more than a bestselling author to our publishing family. She is a visionary leader who loves to teach others how to reach their goals and dreams of success. Lysa told us she wanted to help her community of women who have such incredible and inspiring messages that deserve to be read. The COMPEL book line is a concept that utilizes the strength of Lysa's wonderful gift for writing and developing a resonating voice for her ever-growing readership, and the Thomas Nelson editorial, marketing, and distribution expertise to elevate new Christian authors, Bible teachers, and disciples of God's Word."

The first COMPEL training opportunity that has been designed for this new initiative—The Book Proposal Boot Camp—begins on October 18th and will be completed in January. The COMPEL team will then begin their work alongside the Nelson Books team, with a goal to release its first book in the line in 2022.

For more information on COMPEL, go to the www.TheBookProposalBootcamp.com.

