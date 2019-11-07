Thomas Nelson announces Damon Reiss as VP, Publisher for W Publishing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson today announced that Damon Reiss, former senior director for HarperCollins Christian Publishing's (HCCP) custom and backlist program as well as the Christian bookstore key accounts and distributor channels, will become the v-p and publisher for its non-fiction imprint W Publishing. Reiss will lead the acquisition and editorial strategy in addition to marketing oversight for the imprint, reporting to Don Jacobson, senior v-p, Books Group publisher for HCCP. He will also be responsible for maintaining relationships with the strong roster of current W Publishing authors in addition to discovering and growing new Christian voices in the market.

Reiss has worked in the industry for nearly seventeen years, starting his publishing career as a tele-sales representative. In 2011, he began working for Thomas Nelson as a key account manager for Ministry Sales and in 2016 he was promoted to expand the company's custom publishing program. As head of custom products, Reiss launched two line-extension programs, redeveloping and reengineering backlist products in an innovative way to appeal to new readers. Reiss has continued to grow his career and industry acumen, collaborating with all in-house publishing teams on custom product initiatives, strategic promotional placement, and essential revised editions of books and Bibles.

W Publishing has published the works of some of Christian publishing's most impactful authors like Billy Graham, Dr. David Jeremiah, Louie Giglio, Levi Lusko, Emerson Eggerichs, Anne Graham Lotz, Pastor Robert Morgan, Lindsay Teague Moreno, and Jennie Allen. The imprint represents classic New York Times bestselling books Same Kind of Different As Me, by Ron Hall and Denver Moore, The Noticer by Andy Andrews, Heaven Is For Real by Todd Burpo and more recent bestsellers including The Magnolia Story by Chip and Joanna Gaines, Capital Gaines by Chip Gaines, Racing to the Finish by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi by Kathie Lee Gifford with Rabbi Jason Sobel. In October, the imprint released Nerves of Steel by Tammie Jo Shults, Captain of Southwest Flight 1380 and one of the Navy's first female F/A-18 Hornet pilots.

"W Publishing's historical significance is preeminent in the Christian market and to build off of this success and legacy is an honor," said Reiss. "I look forward to leading this talented team and shaping the future of W."

"Damon has proven to be a critical component of HCCP's fabric," said Don Jacobson. "His experience as part of our sales team has allowed him to understand authors' work from an angle we often take for granted. Damon's strategy will bring fresh direction to the W Publishing team and he has a rich understanding and passion for all our authors. Damon's leadership is perfectly fitting for W Publishing and we are excited for the days ahead."

Reiss will begin his position as v-p and publisher immediately, working to develop a short transitional period for his current role in the company's sales custom product and sales division.

