Thomas Nelson Community College First School In Virginia Community College System To Launch Ancora Corporate Training CDL Training Program

HAMPTON, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC), an accredited, two-year institution of higher education established as a part of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), is the first school in the VCSS network to select Ancora Corporate Training (Ancora) to manage its Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program.

VCCS selected Ancora during a competitive bidding process designed to identify the most qualified vendors to provide CDL training for its member schools. Citing Ancora's ability to meet its stated requirements, program standards, and expectations, VCCS awarded a contract to Ancora in early 2021, and Thomas Nelson Community College was the first in the system to elect to work with Ancora. TNCC's first 160-hour CDL class begins in July.

"We are thrilled to be the pilot site for Ancora's CDL program in Virginia," said Eddie Swain, the Director of Professional, Credential and Continuing Education for TNCC. "We believe that a professional CDL program is an essential part of any college's workforce development efforts, as it's a viable--and lucrative--career path for those who might not want to pursue a traditional degree. We are delighted to be the trend-setters among our sister schools in the VCCS."

There is a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, which is having a significant impact on supply chains everywhere while companies scramble to maintain their driver workforce. According to Indeed.com, an estimated 3,000 full-time, entry-level jobs are available in the Commonwealth alone, and the average starting salary for a Virginia CDL driver is above $63,000. VCCS recognized that this shortage presented an opportunity for Virginians to launch an in-demand, well-paying career in as little as four weeks.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Ancora Corporate Training is quickly becoming a dominant player in the corporate training marketplace. Since January 2019, Ancora has partnered with community colleges, government agencies, and Fortune 100 corporations to provide training to thousands of individuals.

ABOUT THOMAS NELSON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1967, Thomas Nelson is the Peninsula's Community College, serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg and the counties of James City and York. The fifth largest of Virginia's Community Colleges, Thomas Nelson serves over 10,000 students with associate degree and certificate programs designed for both university transfer and direct entry into careers. The College also serves students with non-credit, workforce training programs and services. Classes are offered online and at the Hampton and Historic Triangle campuses, the Southeast Higher Education Center in Newport News, three Workforce Development centers, at various instructional sites in the community.

ABOUT ANCORA CORPORATE TRAINING

Ancora Corporate Training is a division of Ancora Education, a Texas-based group of private, post-secondary schools in convenient locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Ancora Education owned brands specialize in allied health, wellness, nursing, IT, business and management, CDL truck driving, professional trades, security, skilled trades, and art and design. Ancora brands include Ancora Corporate Training, Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC), Platt College, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT), and The Creative Circus.

