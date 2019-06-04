Thomas Noh, 23-Year Farmers® Veteran, Named New Chief Financial Officer Of Farmers Insurance Exchanges; Succeeds Ron Myhan Who Has Retired

"Thomas Noh's deep financial knowledge and breadth of experience with Farmers® makes him the ideal individual to be chief financial officer (CFO) of the Exchanges," said Alan Gildemeister, Chair of the Farmers Insurance Exchange Board of Governors. "In congratulating Thomas on his ascension to CFO, we want to express our thanks to Ron Myhan for his many contributions over the years during his tenure as CFO."

Over his 23-year career with Farmers, Noh has held a number of positions in Finance, having started as a specialist in the accounting department. His most recent position was head of Claims Analytics and Exchange Finance Strategy. Prior to joining Farmers, he worked at Executive Life, Transamerica and Allianz. Noh also served in the United States Army Reserve, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, after 24 years as a finance and civil affairs officer.

Myhan retired after nearly 40 years of service with Farmers.

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees.

The Farmers Exchanges are three reciprocal insurers (Farmers Insurance Exchange, Fire Insurance Exchange and Truck Insurance Exchange) owned by their policyholders, and together with their subsidiaries and affiliates comprise the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

