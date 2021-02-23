Thomas P. Feddo, Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Investment Security, Joins Capstone

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Thomas P. Feddo has joined Capstone LLC, a global policy and regulatory due diligence firm, as a Senior Adviser. Thomas is a highly experienced and respected leader in national security, cross-border investment, international trade, government investigations, and technology. He most recently served until January 2021 as the first Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Investment Security, leading and overseeing the interagency national security review and clearance process for cross-border investments through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Before his Senate confirmation in September 2019, Thomas served in the Treasury Department as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Investment Security, leading the effective review and clearance of more than 500 cross-border business transactions totaling more than $400 billion, including some of the largest in the Committee's history.

"Tom's long and distinguished career and unique perspective will really be an asset to Capstone and to our clients," said David Barrosse, CEO of Capstone. "He has the ability to speak on regulation and policy dynamics across a number of industries and asset classes, drawing from his rich and varied experience."

Thomas will be based in Capstone's Washington, DC offices.

