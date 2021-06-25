Thomas Perkins Joins Giving Docs as Head of Success

"I have been impressed with the Giving Docs platform since the first time I saw it," said Thomas Perkins. "I am excited to use my planned giving marketing experience to help other nonprofits grow their programs and help their donors create meaningful legacies."

"At Giving Docs, it is essential that our team has firsthand experience of the challenges and opportunities facing planned giving leaders," said Dan Barasch, CEO of Giving Docs. "Thomas knows the needs of our nonprofit partners, and brings critical insight into the mindset of legacy donors."

Giving Docs aims to democratize estate planning while amplifying planned giving. Its easy-to-use software-as-a-service empowers nonprofit organizations to reach a much wider audience of current and prospective donors, and help planned giving officers complete the final step in the planned giving donor journey. The Giving Docs platform empowers individual donors to complete a comprehensive estate plan, using an array of tools including will and codicil builders, healthcare directives, beneficiary designations, qualified charitable distributions, donor advised funds, stock gifts, and other assets. For more about Giving Docs and how it supports nonprofit organizations, visit www.givingdocs.com .

