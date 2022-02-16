Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn introduce Dos Primos Tequila Reposado

"When Jeff and I started the Dos Primos Tequila company four years ago, we knew we wanted to continue to expand our tequila family," said Thomas Rhett. "We've been so blown away by the response to our blanco and couldn't be more pumped to now introduce a reposado together. Similar to our original goal, we've worked hard to make this as versatile as possible and seamlessly fit into any activity, regardless of the time of year."

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. Rodolfo González, a third-generation master distiller at Destiladora González Lux, worked with Thomas Rhett and Worn to create the taste profiles of the blanco and reposado offerings.

"I worked closely with the founders throughout the distillation process to ensure we were creating a tequila that would exceed standards and expectations," said González. "This latest Dos Primos product is a gorgeous and delicious reposado tequila that is smooth and versatile."

Dos Primos Tequila Reposado is packaged in a clear embossed-glass bottle and features a natural wood cork and genuine black-leather cord wrapped around the neck. The fabric label is hand-applied in Mexico and bears the signatures of Worn and Thomas Rhett.

"Our name is our word – and our signatures represent our commitment to the process and the product, from field to bottle," said Worn. "Dos Primos Reposado is a fantastic-tasting tequila, and its introduction only strengthens our dedication and commitment to the Dos Primos brand."

Dos Primos Tequila Reposado is competitively priced with other ultra-premium tequilas within its category, and it will be available in a 750 ml bottle in select U.S. markets beginning in March 2022. For more information or to find a retailer, visit DosPrimosTequila.com .

Dos Primos Tequila Reposado is the second tequila variant launched by the Dos Primos brand. In 2021, Dos Primos successfully introduced Dos Primos Tequila Blanco – an ultra-premium crystal-clear tequila with earthy herbal notes and smooth floral and citrus hints.

About Dos Primos Tequila Company

The Dos Primos Tequila Company was founded by Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn in 2019. The company produces Dos Primos Tequila Blanco and Dos Primos Tequila Reposado. Both Dos Primos Tequila products are ultra-premium and made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. All sales and marketing efforts for the Dos Primos Tequila Company and product are handled by St. Louis-based Luxco. Learn more at DosPrimosTequila.com .

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his first record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett — dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) — will deliver his sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED on April 1. The album follows five albums, 18 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). He has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. For more information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.

