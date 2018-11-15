Thomas Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink, to Speak at the 10th Annual Digital Health Summit at CES

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, is pleased to announce that Thomas Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the 10th annual Digital Health Summit (DHS) in Las Vegas. DHS focuses on digital health's influence in the healthcare sector as it continues to rise in popularity. The event is co-located with CES (the International Consumer Electronics Show), organized by the Consumer Technology Association, which showcases the connected future of technology, being held January 8-11, 2019.

Riley will be part of the session entitled, "Who Will Rescue Alzheimer's if Pharma Can't?" on January 9th, which will examine the rise of technology in the fight against the disease. Riley will discuss the value of supporting and engaging family caregivers as they provide care to their loved ones diagnosed with dementia. The panel will be moderated by Richard Lui, News Anchor of NBC News and MSNBC, who has experienced firsthand the role of caregiving for his father, who has Alzheimer's. Joining Riley on the panel will be Carrie Shaw, M.S., CEO of Embodied Labs; David Keene, Chief Technology Officer of Dthera Sciences; and Ted Fischer, CEO of Ageless Innovation – Joy for All Companion Pets.

"To effectively and compassionately care for the growing number of persons diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia, our healthcare system needs to develop family-centric care that meets caregivers where they are in their knowledge, communication, confidence and care skills," said Riley. "The push toward value-based care means that payers are rethinking care-delivery models to focus on the home, where family caregivers serve in a critical role to impact care at the heart of our healthcare system."

Seniorlink is at the forefront of innovation with its new tech-enabled care management solution called VOICE for Dementia Care. This new model of care connects family caregivers with a professional coach who offers guidance and support using clinical protocols through Vela, Seniorlink's HIPAA-secure care collaboration solution. It is built on four key areas of coaching support: understanding dementia, communication skills, caregiver self-care and managing dementia patient behaviors that can be challenging.

A six-month pilot of this new solution showed significant improvements in caregiver engagement and outcome measures, including a 20 percent decline in caregiver burden and a 13 percent increase in their confidence. Patients benefited as well. During the pilot, hospitalizations declined by 18 percent and emergency department visits were reduced by 51 percent.

Riley will share more information on the VOICE for Dementia Care model as well as other supports for family caregivers during the panel session, which will take place on Jan. 9th at 1:00 p.m. on Level 4 of The Venetian in Lando 4305.

