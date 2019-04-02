Thomas Ruggie, CHFC®, CFP® Named Among Forbes 2019 Standout Wealth Advisors

TAVARES, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruggie Wealth Management announced that Founder and CEO Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, has been named to this year's 2019 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors' list which spotlights the top-performing advisors across the country. Determined by SHOOK Research, the list is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, those who encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients, and community involvement.

"Competition is steep to be selected for this list, and those who make the cut represent a very high level of achievement in serving their clients' wealth management needs," said Ruggie. "I believe our clients turn to us because of our dedication to placing their interests above ours, and for the strength of our processes and collective wisdom of our team. To be named to this list is an honor that reinforces we are doing what we set out to do on our clients' behalf."

SHOOK scours the financial services industry—banks, brokerages, custodians, insurance companies, clearing houses and others for nominations, and received 25,732 who met their thresholds. Of those, 9,596 were asked to take an online survey, followed by phone or onsite interviews. Only about 2000 Advisors make the final listing.

Unlike other advisor rankings, SHOOK Research creates rankings of role models—advisors who are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients.

Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Ruggie has received other national recognitions including being named to the Barron's Top 1200 Advisors seven times and Financial Times Top 300 three times.

Ruggie Wealth Management provides services to individual and corporate clients, as well as to a select group of endowments and foundations. As the flagship company of Ruggie Capital Group, Ruggie Wealth offers a broad range of services and products to help clients achieve their financial goals. Ruggie Capital Group recently launched Destiny Family Office to expand their continuum of services to high-net-worth clients.

The firm has offices in Tavares, Winter Park and The Villages®, FL.

About Tom Ruggie

Tom is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and a veteran of the investment and financial planning industries who began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management to serve individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations. Tom's entrepreneurial spirit, investment strategy and steadfast dedication to client service have allowed him to grow Ruggie Wealth Management and related-companies into a continuum of financial services. Tom Ruggie is also a philanthropist who founded The Tom and Kim Ruggie Family Foundation, and the author of two books available on Amazon: Ruggie Rules and Financial Wellness: How to Improve the Retirement Outcomes of Your Employees. Visit Ruggie Wealth Management online at ruggiewealth.com and become a follower on Twitter and a fan on Facebook.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes or SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Contact: Tom Ruggie

352-343-2700

212025@email4pr.com



Media: Sheryl Garelick: PRfect Creative

352-343-1101

212025@email4pr.com

SOURCE Ruggie Wealth Management

Related Links

http://ruggiewealth.com

