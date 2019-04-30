Thomas Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP® Named to Barron's 1200 Top Financial Advisors

TAVARES, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruggie Wealth Management announced that Founder and CEO Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, has been named to Barron's list of America's Top 1,200 Advisors: 2019, the seventh time Ruggie has earned this distinction, and the fifth straight year.

Thomas H. Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®

Barron's publishes its annual Top 1200 Advisors by State compilation to recognize advisors demonstrating exceptional professionalism, client service and community involvement. Among the factors the "Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors" ranking takes into consideration are quality of practice, assets under management, revenues, and philanthropic work.

"It is an honor to again be ranked among our nation's top financial advisors by one of the most respected names in the financial industry," said Ruggie of the ranking which recognizes both an elite group of independent financial professionals and large wirehouses. "I believe our clients turn to us because of our dedication to placing their interests above ours, for the strength of our processes and collective wisdom of our team, and for our unwavering focus on helping them achieve the financial goals they've been dreaming of and working for their whole lives. To once again be named among Barron's Top Advisors is an honor that reinforces we are doing what we set out to do on our clients' behalf."

Ruggie Wealth Management provides services to individual and corporate clients, as well as to a select group of endowments and foundations. As the flagship company of Ruggie Capital Group, Ruggie Wealth Management offers a broad range of services and products to help clients achieve their financial goals. Ruggie Capital Group launched Destiny Family Office in 2016 to expand their continuum of services to high-net-worth clients.

The firm has offices in Tavares, Winter Park and The Villages®, FL.

The Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 advisers from across the nation. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information. Ruggie Wealth Management has not paid a fee to be eligible for this award. Barron's does not require membership or payment in order for award participants and/or applicants to be considered for an award designation.

About Tom Ruggie

Tom is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and a veteran of the investment and financial planning industries who began his career in 1991 and subsequently founded Ruggie Wealth Management to serve individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations. Tom's entrepreneurial spirit, investment strategy and steadfast dedication to client service have allowed him to grow Ruggie Wealth Management and related-companies into a continuum of financial services. Tom Ruggie is also a philanthropist who founded The Tom and Kim Ruggie Family Foundation, and the author of three books available on Amazon: Ruggie Rules, Financial Wellness: How to Improve the Retirement Outcomes of Your Employees, and Ruggie WealthCare™ Retirement Scorecard. Visit Ruggie Wealth Management online at ruggiewealth.com and become a follower on Twitter and a fan on Facebook.

