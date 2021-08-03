Thomas Scientific Achieves ISO Certification

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest pure-play distributor of scientific products, Thomas Scientific, has successfully completed ISO 9001:2015 Certification for all seven of its United States facilities as of July 28th, 2021.

Thomas Scientific headquarters in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The certification affirms Thomas Scientific's conformance to ISO 9001:2015 standards at the following facilities: Swedesboro, NJ (headquarters); Candler, NC; Greensboro, NC; Irvine, CA; Santa Clara, CA; San Jose, CA; and Thorndike, MA. Spearheaded by Chief Operating Officer Stan Haas and VP Business Transformation Chris Pease, it marks the culmination of a 9-month journey that included full operational assessment by NSF International Strategic Registrations of Ann Arbor, MI.

"Obtaining ISO Certification is a significant achievement and major milestone for Thomas Scientific," said Haas. "It's another step forward in improving the capabilities, processes, quality, and productivity we can provide to our customers."

ISO 9001:2015 Certification is focused on an organization's Quality Management Systems (QMS), which is a collection of formalized processes, procedures, assets, and values that guide the organization towards consistently high customer satisfaction. Thomas Scientific's Certificate of Registration validates its QMS under the scope of "provider of cleanroom, ESD, Lab and Safety supplies, and Chemicals to the controlled environment community and ancillary industries." Click here to view a copy of the Certificate.

From the perspective of Thomas Scientific's customers, ISO Certification means that all of the company's operational processes are fully documented and that all employees have been trained to the procedures. This intrafacility commitment to excellence, disciplined execution, and consistency helps ensure that customers will continue to receive the quality outcomes they've come to expect.

"The efficiency of our QMS has long been a competitive advantage for our company," Pease asserted. "Being ISO certified only legitimizes this fact even further from the standpoint of our suppliers and customers."

This is a significant achievement, especially for those customers within critical environment production applications and clinical diagnostics that Thomas Scientific serves. These customers place very high value on supply chain risk mitigation, operational efficiency, and quality. ISO Certification will now provide them – and future customers – with an added level of transparency into their business dealings with the 120+ year industry veteran.

Haas continued: "Our mission is to be the most trusted supplier in science for our customers, suppliers, and associates. Achievement of ISO certification in our facilities provides the operational excellence that instills that trust for our customers. I am very proud of all of our associates that successfully achieved this significant milestone in our company's longstanding history. With ISO Certification, we are now in an even better position to serve and grow our existing business relationships and pursue new ones."

Click here to visit Thomas Scientific on the web and learn more about their available product offerings.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply chain solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. In accordance with the tradition of our original Founders, we deliver individualized customer service and a comprehensive product portfolio at competitive prices, combined with customized supply chain service solutions. Whether you work in a laboratory setting or perform your testing in the field, Thomas Scientific has the products you need.

