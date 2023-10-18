Thomas Scientific Awarded Cooperative Contract Saving Time for Public Sector Agencies

News provided by

Thomas Scientific

18 Oct, 2023, 08:33 ET

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, a leading provider of laboratory supplies and equipment, has been awarded a competitively-solicited contract with Region 14 ESC, available through OMNIA Partners. This solicitation through NCPA is now available through OMNIA Partners providing a streamlined procurement process and enables Thomas Scientific to provide exceptional support and services to customers in the public sector.

For over 120 years, Thomas Scientific has been providing quality laboratory supplies and equipment to foster research and innovation. Through this cooperative contract, Thomas Scientific will now be able to extend its reach into the public sector, offering customers a wide selection of products at discounted prices.

Andrew Darress, Director of Strategic Alliances for Thomas Scientific, remarked on the partnership, "the cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners represents a significant milestone in our continuous effort to broaden our outreach into the public sector. We are immensely excited about utilizing OMNIA Partners' proven expertise in public sector procurement. It not only amplifies our capacity to provide our customers with a wider range of products and services, but it also fosters an environment of innovation and efficiency in our procurement processes."

OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced organization in cooperative purchasing, is known for its commitment to transforming procurement in the public sector. The collaboration with OMNIA Partners further strengthens Thomas Scientific's dedication to providing competitive purchasing solutions and unparalleled value for a vast number of public agencies and educational institutions. Together, Thomas Scientific and OMNIA Partners aim to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation in public-sector procurement.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of supplies, equipment, chemicals, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory testing and research needs. With a national network of nine distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community. Thomas Scientific is also capable of integrating with Customer's existing e-procurement platforms to help streamline purchasing.

About OMNIA Partners

NCPA is wholly-owned subsidiary of OMNIA Partners. NCPA's lead agency contracts completed under each brand are effective and available for use through the contract's approved term. OMNIA Partners is the nation's largest, most experienced, and most trusted resource in group purchasing and supply chain management. OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading purchasing power and market-leading suppliers to deliver an extensive and diverse portfolio for indirect and direct products and services in procurement. POWER. ACCESS. TRUST.

Media Contact

Andrew Darress
Director, Strategi Alliances
609-710-5131
367151@email4pr.com

SOURCE Thomas Scientific

Also from this source

Thomas Scientific Appoints Stan Haas to President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Scientific, the most trusted supplier to the scientific community, today announced that Stan Haas has been appointed to President and Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.