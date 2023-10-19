Thomas Scientific Broadens Portfolio and Sales Expertise With the Acquisition of Arrowhead Forensics

News provided by

Thomas Scientific

19 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

120+ year industry veteran increases its expertise and expands capabilities and product portfolio into the Forensics market

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific products, Thomas Scientific, has completed the acquisition of Lenexa, KS based forensics product provider Arrowhead Forensics. Finalized October 5, 2023, the transaction immediately enhances Thomas Scientific's ability to provide products and services to organizations within law enforcement, government, and many others focusing on crime scene, evidence collection and forensics testing.

Continue Reading
Arrowhead and Thomas Headquarters
Arrowhead and Thomas Headquarters

The addition of the Lenexa, KS facility expands Thomas' Midwest distribution capabilities and enhances its kitting operation, leveraging support to a broad range of customers.

Thomas Scientific's CEO, Stan Haas, stated, "I am extremely excited to be partnering with the Arrowhead team, led by Pat Snedden and Brad Brown. They have built a very impressive company that is entirely focused on serving law enforcement at all governmental levels. Arrowhead Forensics is the premier brand in this end market, providing products and services that are complementary to the capabilities of Thomas Scientific. By combining our two companies, we will be further enhancing our goal of providing customers an end-to-end solution of products and services." 

Focused nearly exclusively on the Forensics market for over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics works in the field and in the office with crime scene investigators and laboratory personnel to learn about and educate the forensics market in the newest technology available to its industry. Arrowhead's product portfolio is recognized throughout the forensics market – helping collect evidence and solve crimes.

Pat Snedden, President of Arrowhead Forensics stated, "After 30 years as an industry leader serving law enforcement in the forensics market, Arrowhead Forensics is excited to become a part of Thomas Scientific. The combination of Thomas Scientific's vast laboratory product offerings and distribution platform, and Arrowhead's unique forensic expertise and unparalleled customer service is a perfect fit. Brad and I look forward to sharing the next chapter with our valued customers and suppliers." 

The primary product categories offered by Arrowhead Forensics are crime scene tools, evidence packaging, fingerprinting, equipment, full spectrum imaging, impression evidence, laser and light sources, latent prints, narcotics testing, personal protection, photo and documentation, reconstruction, specialized kits, specimen collection, and training and education.

For the foreseeable future, Arrowhead Forensics will continue to operate independently under the Thomas Scientific umbrella. Learn more about their products and service to the forensics market at their website arrowheadforensics.com https://arrowheadforensics.com/. Thomas Scientific online at ThomasSci.com. https://www.thomassci.com/ 

About Thomas Scientific
Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides a comprehensive offering of supplies, equipment, and solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. With a national network of nine distribution and service centers, supported by a highly technical commercial, customer service, and strategic sourcing organization, Thomas Scientific is an important partner to the scientific community.

About Arrowhead Forensics
For over 30 years, Arrowhead Forensics has focused almost exclusively in the forensic market with a "customer comes first" mentality. They have made it their responsibility to place the right people in a position to help customers with every aspect of distribution of forensics products to law enforcement and other agencies. Learning from their own customers in the field and laboratories, Arrowhead strives for unbeatable service every day, with people that are extraordinary – it's the Arrowhead difference.

Media Contact
Diane Skala, Vice President, Corporate and Supplier Marketing Services
856.832.3296
[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Scientific

Also from this source

Thomas Scientific Awarded Cooperative Contract Saving Time for Public Sector Agencies

Thomas Scientific, a leading provider of laboratory supplies and equipment, has been awarded a competitively-solicited contract with Region 14 ESC,...

Thomas Scientific Appoints Stan Haas to President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Scientific, the most trusted supplier to the scientific community, today announced that Stan Haas has been appointed to President and Chief...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.