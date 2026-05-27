Thomas Scientific Celebrates 125 Years of Advancing Scientific Discovery

SWEDESBORO, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Scientific, a leading provider of laboratory supplies, equipment, and services, proudly marks its 125th anniversary, celebrating more than a century of supporting the scientific community and enabling breakthroughs that have shaped modern life.

Advancing Scientific Discovery

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific has equipped laboratories across the United States through every major era of scientific advancement — from the early days of analytical chemistry and microbiology to today's frontier work in biotechnology, genomics, and advanced manufacturing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, the company has expanded its portfolio and expertise into controlled environments, laboratory automation, cleanroom technology, microscopy, and forensics, becoming a trusted partner to scientists, researchers, and institutions at the forefront of innovation.

"Our 125‑year milestone is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the critical role we've played in supporting discovery over generations," said Adrian Whipple, CFO & COO at Thomas Scientific. "We are proud to stand alongside the scientific community as they tackle the world's most complex challenges."

Over the decades, Thomas Scientific has supported key sectors that drive scientific progress, including:

Academic and Research Institutions — Providing essential tools and resources that enable foundational discovery and education





Biotechnology and Life Sciences — Supporting advancements in molecular biology, genomics, and diagnostics





Pharmaceutical and Clinical Laboratories — Supplying products critical to drug development, testing, and quality assurance





Industrial and Chemical Manufacturing — Delivering solutions for analytical chemistry and production environments

As science has evolved, so has Thomas Scientific. The company continues to expand its portfolio of products and services while maintaining a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer support. Today, Thomas Scientific connects laboratories with trusted brands, innovative technologies, and the expertise needed to accelerate research and improve outcomes.

The 125 Celebration campaign highlights pivotal scientific milestones—from the discovery of penicillin to the mapping of the human genome—demonstrating how each era of innovation has depended on strong partnerships and reliable laboratory resources.

"This celebration is not only about our history, but about the future," added Whipple. "As science continues to advance, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of discoveries."

To learn more about Thomas Scientific and its 125‑year legacy, visit https://www.thomassci.com/125-years.

About Thomas Scientific

Thomas Scientific is a trusted distributor of laboratory supplies, equipment, and services, serving the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, and industrial markets. Founded in 1900, the company has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products from leading manufacturers along with its own trusted brands. Thomas Scientific is dedicated to supporting the scientific community with the tools, expertise, and solutions needed to drive innovation and discovery.

Media Contact:

Diane Skala, VP, Corporate and Supplier Marketing Services

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856-832-3296

SOURCE Thomas Scientific, LLC