Thomas Scientific Finalizes Supplier Agreement with City and County of San Francisco

SWEDESBORO, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second notable contract award over the past four weeks, Thomas Scientific has entered into a 5-year agreement with the City and County of San Francisco as a strategic supplier of laboratory products and services.

The award was granted as the result of a formal bid solicitation by the City and County of San Francisco. It allows for the provision of laboratory supplies to all relevant departments, both at the county and municipal level.

This latest deal comes on the heels of a similar five-year award with Florida State University in early November. Both contracts are a testament to Thomas Scientific's focus on creating solutions that meet the unique needs of each customer – spearheaded by a cross-functional, companywide team that includes key members of its sales, category, pricing, and finance departments.

"The City and County of San Francisco was seeking to contract with a laboratory products distributor with the goal of establishing a 'one-stop' supplier for many different departments," stated Lewis McMillan, Director, Government Sales at Thomas Scientific. "Our award extends the full product offering of Thomas Scientific to these government customers."

The company has been building noticeable market momentum following four acquisitions under the Thomas Scientific umbrella during 2017-2018, including life science distributors Phenix Research Products and E&K Scientific. Since the integration of these four companies in 2019, Thomas Scientific has relied almost exclusively on in-house strategic initiatives and its strong capabilities to achieve accelerated growth, significantly outpacing its industry competitors.

Thomas Scientific now stands as North America's largest pure-play distributor of scientific products, boasting the broadest and most differentiated product portfolio in the industry. This has greatly improved its ability to provide customers with access to the brands they trust the most in order to help accelerate their science.

In addition to continually adding to its industry-leading product portfolio, Thomas Scientific has significantly accelerated its investments within its clinical diagnostics, lab automation, and controlled environments teams. The company also made further operational strides by achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification this July and publicly launching Thomas Inventory Management Solutions (TIMS), its vendor-managed inventory program, the following month.

"Our Sales and Category Management teams have worked together to continually build-off of our industry leading product portfolio, attracting customers like the City and County of San Francisco (and Florida State University). Thomas Scientific plays a very strategic and important role for our customers and suppliers by delivering significant value through our capabilities and expertise as North America's largest pure-play distributor," said Thomas Scientific's Chief Operating Officer, Stan Haas. "We appreciate the confidence that our customer and supplier partners continue to have in Thomas, as we all pursue success together in serving science."

