Thomas Scientific Unveils Dedicated Cannabis Team to Serve Rapidly Growing Industry

SWEDESBORO, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest pure-play distributor serving science, Thomas Scientific, has launched a dedicated cannabis team and business unit committed to serving laboratories, researchers, and manufacturers operating within the growing industry.

Cannabis team leaders Shawn Williams (second from right) and Trevor VanTimmeren (left) at Thomas Scientific's National Sales Meeting earlier this January. Thomas Scientific's dedicated cannabis team will combine industry expertise, a large product portfolio, and expedited delivery to serve the needs of cannabis and hemp customers.

Following the blueprint successfully implemented by its diagnostics and controlled environments teams in 2021, Thomas Scientific's cannabis unit will be led by a group of subject matter specialists and receive support from a nationwide contingent of field sales representatives. It will leverage the company's international distribution network, broad product portfolio, and other already established competencies in efforts to rapidly gain market share.

"We at Thomas Scientific are here to serve every step of the cannabis workflow – from cultivation, to extraction, to analytical testing – and are proud of the advancements being made in this market," stated Shawn Williams, Director of Sales, Cannabis at Thomas Scientific. "There is so much untapped potential in this single plant and along with our supplier partners, we're very excited to support our customers as discoveries are made."

Williams, who has 20+ years' experience working in the lab and distribution industry, will lead the cannabis team alongside Cannabis Business Development Specialist Trevor VanTimmeren. By capitalizing on existing Thomas supplier relationships and working with Category Management to form new ones, the team will be able to develop custom solutions for any cannabis workflow challenge that may arise.

In total, the Thomas portfolio boasts more than 300 suppliers serving the needs of cannabis and hemp customers – including Pall Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Mach Technologies, Cann Systems, and other top names. Key product categories offered include chemicals, PPE, equipment (chromatography, freezers, etc.), and many more, with support from value-added services like calibration and vendor-managed inventory.

This broad suite of offerings provides the team with the capacity to serve not only vertically integrated manufacturers, but also third party testing facilities, processors, and other players within the $37.4 billion global market. One customer in particular is Organic Remedies Chief Science Officer Mark June-Wells, Ph.D., who has worked with Thomas Scientific for nearly a decade. "Their wide selection of products, competitive pricing, and attention to detail has afforded me the ability to create efficient manufacturing systems," said June-Wells. "Without Thomas Scientific as a vendor serving the cannabis industry, building my career and serving my past clients would have been far more difficult."

Michael Klipstein, Thomas Scientific's Chief Commercial Officer, added: "Thomas is committed to support the safe rapid growth in the cannabis industry. We will bring the same quality products, knowledge of science and build the appropriate custom solutions for our customers."

Going forward, Thomas will continue striving to be a full turnkey solution to anyone operating within the cannabis/hemp industry. They plan to add highly innovative and trusted suppliers to round out the product portfolio while also improving the ecommerce platform, allowing customers to easily place orders and expedite delivery.

"We have a strong desire to see this industry both destigmatized and dramatically expanded and promise to always do our best to achieve both of those goals," Williams affirmed. "As the market continues to expand, we will ensure we have the resources and market experts in place to support it."

Click here to visit the newly launched Cannabis section of the Thomas Scientific website for team information, full product listings, and free workflow consultation registration.

About Thomas Scientific

Founded in 1900, Thomas Scientific provides the latest in supplies, equipment, and supply chain solutions to the scientific community – supporting all laboratory research, biopharmaceutical, medical device, clinical diagnostics, cleanroom, and other related end markets. In accordance with our mission to be the most trusted partner in science for our customers, suppliers, and associates, we deliver individualized service and a comprehensive product portfolio at competitive prices, combined with customized supply chain service solutions.

