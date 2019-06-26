Thomas SNO-FX!™℗ Ranked #1 on Amazon's Hot New Releases for New Releases in Artificial Snow

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas FX Group Inc., a world leader in professional snow, ash, and special effects production supplies, today announced their SNO-FX!™℗ is ranked #1 under Amazon's Hot New Releases for New Product Releases in Artificial Snow. SNO-FX!™℗ has been recognized by the global film and television industry as the highest-quality, most realistic artificial snow around the world for over 50 years. Recently, SNO-FX!™℗ was used in the Academy Award winning productions "The Hateful Eight," "The Revenant," and "Interstellar."

Click here for a list of available Thomas FX products on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1ZKKMJV25BXSG&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Thomas FX is the only special effects company selling supplies on Amazon that qualifies for Amazon Prime shipping. Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service offered by Amazon that gives users access to services that would otherwise be unavailable, or cost extra, to the typical Amazon customer. Amazon Prime membership gives you free two-day shipping, plus extra privileges such as music and video streaming.

"We are proud to be recognized as number one on Amazon's Hot New Releases list," stated John Quee, CEO at Thomas FX Group, Inc. "At Thomas FX, we are able to quickly ship our products to locations around the world. Now, special effects professionals have another easy way to order our products, through Amazon, and Amazon Prime."

In addition to snow, Thomas FX also manufactures their own patented line of volcanic ash effects with BIO-ASH™℗. Ecologically friendly, non-toxic, non-static, easy to use and easy to clean up, BIO-ASH has been the choice for leading Special Effects Coordinators around the world. In its first year it was selected by Director Martin Scorsese for use in "Shutter Island" over all other volcanic ash alternatives. BIO-ASH was also used in The Book of Eli, Terminator Salvation, and in Director Roland Emmerich's production of 2012 Farewell To Atlantis.

Celebrating 51 years of success in the entertainment industry, Thomas FX Group Inc. is credited as being one of the pioneers that built the Canadian film industry. Thomas FX distributes a unique mix of expendable supplies, pyrotechnics, artificial snow effects, custom breakaway glass, set decoration and props, special effects, makeup effects, and mechanical effects rental equipment. Thomas FX also provides production consulting services, and custom manufacturing services. Special effects products from Thomas FX entertain hundreds of millions of people every year in films, television, live events, and themed attractions.

About Thomas FX Group, Inc.

The Thomas FX Group Inc. services hundreds of commercial productions, documentaries, movies of the week, miniseries, feature films, videos, television series and Imax/Showscan productions yearly with equipment rentals, expendable & production supply sales, pyro sales, breakaway glass, snow products and visual effects studio rentals. View a list of their credits at the following webpage: http://www.thomasfx.com/credits.php Visit their website for more information: https://www.thomasfx.com/

