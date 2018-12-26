Thomas Thekkethala Family's Learn for Life Foundation and Snehagram Help Vulnerable and Orphaned HIV+ Children in India Complete Their Secondary and Senior Secondary Certifications

DENVILLE, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn for Life Foundation (LFL) ( www.learnforlifefoundation.org ) is a registered US non-profit organization co-founded by Matthew and Thomas Thekkethala (https://thomasthekkethala.com/) as the primary initiative of the Thekkethala Family Charitable Trust. LFL's mission is the advancement of international human rights through education, with special focus on disadvantaged children in developing countries and communities around the world. LFL's education model harnesses the power of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and government sponsored online K-12 school curriculums and local mentors to help children who cannot access public school systems, receive a high school education and complete their graduation requirements.

Snehagram is a non-profit organization based in India whose mission is to improve the quality of life and to develop a future for orphaned and vulnerable children infected with HIV. Snehagram's holistic model lead the children to a healthy and productive adulthood by comprehensively addressing their education, health, psycho-social and vocational training needs.

"Learn for Life Foundation (LFL) has been a primary sponsor of Snehagram's residential program for HIV infected children since 2013. We are very excited that over 45 students have completed the secondary and senior secondary certifications administered by the Government of India," said Thomas Thekkethala, co-founder of LFL. "We established the TV Vareed Learn for Life Center at Snehagram which is powered by solar panels and equipped with refurbished laptops donated by local companies," added Mr. Thomas Thekkethala.

"The support of LFL is crucial for our academic program as is evidenced by the success and confidence with which our students are graduating and preparing to face real world challenges. I am hopeful that all our efforts to provide a broad-based education combined with the healthcare, psycho-social support and vocational training will help these disadvantaged and vulnerable children achieve their fullest potential," said Fr. Mathew Perumpil, Director of Snehagram.

Learn for Life Foundation (LFL) is a registered US non-profit organization co-founded by Matthew and Thomas Thekkethala in in 2012. LFL is based in New Jersey, USA and Bangalore, India.

For more information please visit www.learnforlifefoundation.org or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LearnForLifeFoundation/ or Twitter at https://twitter.com/LearnForLifeFDN

For more information on the co-founder, Thomas Thekkethala, please visit https://thomasthekkethala.com/

