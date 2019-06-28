Thomas W. Hough Named Banker of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Hough, CEO of Carrollton Bank, Carrollton, Ill., was honored as the 2019 Banker of the Year by the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA). The award ceremony was held on June 24 during the IBA's Annual Conference in Austin, Texas, and it was presented by last year's winner Jeffrey D. Snyder, President and CEO of Forreston State Bank, Forreston, Ill.

This is the 17th year for the Banker of the Year award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is presented annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has profoundly enhanced the banking industry.

Hough is the fifth generation of his family to lead the bank, which was founded by his great-great grandfather in Carrollton in 1877, and his banking career spans 50 years.

Hough has served on the IBA's Annual Conference Committee, Government Relations Committee, Education Services Committee and Business Services Committee. Not only is he a past IBA Board member, but he also served as Chairman of the IBA Board in 2009, immediately following the financial crisis, and was known for "being a positive voice for Illinois banks" during those turbulent times.

He is a board member of the Regional Business Council, the Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the Jefferson National Parks Association, the University of Illinois College of Business Dean's Business Council, and the Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation.

Hough has been instrumental in leading the 100% organic growth of his bank from one location and $7 million in assets in 1973 to 10 locations and nearly $1.7 billion in assets today.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association

Related Links

https://www.ilbanker.com

