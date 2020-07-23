Thomas W. Young is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BEAVER, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas W. Young, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Consulting Expert for his exceptional work in the field of Financial Coaching & Planning and for his outstanding contributions as the President and Owner of 1st Consultants INC.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Located in Beaver, Pennsylvania, 1st Consultants Inc. is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm where the highly trained staff specializes in implementing strategies for the good of preserving and accumulating personal wealth, individual retirement, estate, and business planning services. Clients striving for more money, financial security, debt elimination, and more financial freedom come to 1st Consultants Inc. to find the best solution by showing their clients how to become debt-free in nine years or less including mortgages without additional out of pocket expense. Demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, 1st Consultants Inc. continues to provide insight and solutions that assist clients in the pursuit of their financial independence.



As a well-seasoned and trusted financial professional, Mr. Thomas W. Young has accrued 43 years of professional excellence. In 1999, he emerged as the owner and founder of 1st Consultants, Inc. To prepare for his acclaimed career, Mr. Young graduated from the American College of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He is a published author of works like "The Ups, Downs, and Sideways"; "Life Insurance, Will It Pay When I Die?", in addition to several magazine articles relating to Financial Services such as "Why Widow's Die Destitute, Because Loss of Husband's Life Insurance". His most recent publication is The Family Money Farm "The CFO Project". Mr. Young is a highly sought-after speaker and has been invited as keynote speaker events for several businesses in California, Texas, and Michigan.



A front runner in his field Mr. Young is affiliated with numerous organizations such as the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, the Society of Financial Service Professionals, and The Million Dollar Round Table and National Association. In 2010 he earned the Beaver County Times Best of the Valley Readers' Choice Award by Pittsburgh Magazine as a Top-Scoring Wealth Manager for the last 6 years. In 2004 he was honored with the Ronald Reagan Gold Medal Award, in 2004 for Business Man of the Year, and Entrepreneur of The Year in 2017.



Mr. Young dedicates his success to Jodi Victor as a mentor and for teaching him throughout life to have a strong relationship with God and convinced him that he could make more of difference.



For more information please visit https://1stconsultantsinc.com/ or for more information on Mr. Young's most recent publication visit http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-family-money-farm-the-cfo-project/

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

