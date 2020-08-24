Thomas Webb to serve as Senior Advisor to CenterPoint Energy

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) today announced that Thomas Webb, a highly respected utility industry executive and chief financial officer with more than 40 years of experience, will serve as a Senior Advisor to the company, effective immediately. Webb will advise the Business Review and Evaluation Committee (BREC) of the Board of Directors on its work as it continues to look at all options available to drive stakeholder value, maximize the company's value proposition and financial strength, and enhance shareholder engagement. In this capacity, Webb will also work with BREC Chairman and company President and CEO Dave Lesar on the hiring of a CFO.

"Tom will be an astute and valuable advisor to the BREC as we progress our recommendations to the full Board on potential value-maximizing strategic actions related to CenterPoint Energy's businesses, assets and other ownership interests and prepare to communicate those actions at our Investor Day," said Lesar.

Lesar added, "Tom's reputation, track record, outstanding relationships with investors and analysts, and extensive experience as a CFO across multiple business sectors are second-to-none. I am confident that Tom's services will not only enable me to find the ideal person for this important CFO leadership role, but will also ensure that our CFO will already have in place the key building blocks from which to hit the ground running and make an immediate positive impact for our shareholders."

Webb said, "With a clear utility-focused strategy, strong regulated utility assets across diversified, premium jurisdictions, and a commitment to maximize value for all of our stakeholders, I believe that CenterPoint Energy is poised to unlock the power and potential within the company. I look forward to partnering with Dave and the BREC to identify ways to build continued confidence, trust and value in the company, as well as working closely with Dave to find a CFO with the right skillset for CenterPoint Energy."

Ranked as the #1 utility industry CFO among buy/sell side analysts five times by Institutional Investor, Webb has had a distinguished and highly successful career. He served as CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Executive Vice President and CFO from 2002 to 2017. In addition, Webb was responsible for CMS Enterprises, which encompasses all of CMS Energy's businesses outside of the Michigan utility.

Webb also formerly served as Executive Vice President and CFO for Kellogg Company, a $9 billion revenue, 26,000 employee consumer goods company. Webb led the $4.6 billion acquisition of Keebler, at the time the largest acquisition in the food sector.

Webb began his career at Ford Motor Company in 1977, holding finance and management positions of increasing responsibility over 22 years in the United States and in Europe. His leadership roles included Vice President and CFO of Visteon, an $18 billion automotive component manufacturer; Controller of one of the company's five Vehicle Centers, a $32 billion business; Controller of the Electronics Division, which had production in nine countries; and various other senior financial positions.

Webb currently serves as the Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee of Southwest Michigan First, an organization of privately funded economic development advisors who act as catalysts for economic success in Southwest Michigan. Webb also serves on the Board of Otter Tail Corporation, a company with interests in diversified operations that include an electric utility and manufacturing businesses. He received his bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA, both from George Mason University in Virginia. In 1998, the university named him Alumnus of the Year.

Kristie Colvin has served as interim Executive Vice President and CFO since April 2020. The company previously announced that it will seek an external candidate for the CFO position, after which time Colvin will continue to serve as Chief Accounting Officer with CenterPoint Energy.

