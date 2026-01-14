Thombar Opens Its Doors as the Financial Home for America's Specialty Crop Growers

New banking* platform launches with competitive yields, $30,000+ in grower-only benefits, and a mission to strengthen the domestic food supply*

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thombar, a new financial technology company purpose-built for U.S. specialty crop growers, today announced its public launch. Thombar has opened its doors to specialty growers nationwide, introducing a dedicated financial platform designed around the realities of specialty agriculture, an estimated $75–$100 billion segment of the U.S. economy that has historically lacked a true financial home.

Thombar platform

Thombar's mission is to help protect the domestic food supply by making American growers more financially resilient . While specialty crops, which include fruits, vegetables, and nuts, are central to nutrition and domestic production, growers have long relied on financial products designed for row crops, generic small businesses, or consumers.

"Specialty crop growers operate complex, capital-intensive businesses, yet the financial system has never been built with them in mind," said Liron Brish , Founder and CEO of Thombar. "When farmers lack resilient financial infrastructure, production becomes fragile. Strong farmers are foundational to domestic security."

The launch comes as specialty growers face rising input and labor costs, tighter access to credit, and increasing production volatility, even as demand for domestically grown fruits and vegetables continues to grow.

At launch, Thombar offers:

Up to 2.75% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) ** on eligible balances

** on eligible balances Access to more than $30,000 in grower-only perks , through partnerships with eight specialty agriculture retailers and service providers

, through partnerships with A digital banking experience designed around real agricultural cash flow cycles

To access Thombar's grower-only perks, growers can apply for an account in approximately five minutes and unlock benefits by funding their account with $5,000.

Early traction has been driven by strong partner participation, reflecting industry demand for a dedicated financial platform serving specialty agriculture.

Brish brings over a decade of experience at the intersection of agriculture, finance, and technology, including advising banks and insurers at McKinsey & Company and working closely with growers and agricultural stakeholders in the U.S. specialty crop sector.

The name Thombar is inspired by Thomas Barbour Lathrop , an early American financier who helped introduce and fund many of the specialty crop varieties that shaped U.S. agriculture, reflecting the company's belief that financial infrastructure plays a critical role in agricultural resilience.

Thombar is now open to U.S. specialty crop growers nationwide. More information is available at www.thombar.ag.

About Thombar

Thombar is building the financial home for U.S. specialty crop growers.

*Thombar is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services are provided by i3 Bank, Member FDIC. The Thombar Visa Debit Card is issued by i3 Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

**Annual Percentage Yield (APY) is variable and subject to change after account opening. Rate is compounded monthly and credited monthly.

SOURCE Thombar