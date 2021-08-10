Thompson & Co. Debuts in Ypsilanti's Depot Town

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson & Co. will officially open in Ypsilanti's Depot Town on Thursday, August 12. Thompson & Co. is located in the historic Thompson Block, which recently underwent a $10-million renovation project that spanned over five years. In addition to Thompson & Co., Thompson Block will also house Mash Whiskey Bar.

"We're excited to bring Thompson & Co. to Ypsilanti's Depot Town," said owner Jon Carlson, "The Thompson Block has a vast, rich history with such importance and we are honored to be part of its future."

Thompson & Co.

The 11,000 sq. ft. location will offer both indoor and outdoor seating along with private dining spaces. The large hand-crafted bar is both a focus and welcoming point with the intention to create a community feel. Throughout the restaurant, you'll find repurposed wood from a large, old oak tree that was removed so that the building could be properly restored, giving the entirety of the space a warm and classic feel. The repurposed wood was then used for tables, and an eye-catching mural hand-crafted by Michigan Reconstructed.

Executive Chef Keith Martin has crafted Thompson & Co's menu. Martin's inspiration came from southern cuisine with an emphasis on comfort food. The menu will include southern style-inspired items like Nashville Hot Chicken, Fried Green Tomato BLT, and Shrimp and Grits in addition to traditional comfort foods like Mac & Cheese and Grilled Salmon.

The bar menu will appeal to all palates and personalities. On tap will prominently feature Jolly Pumpkin and North Peak beers with a rotating selection of Michigan bottled craft beers. The hand-crafted cocktail menu also draws inspiration from traditional southern flavors and will include specialty non-alcoholic options.

Mash Whiskey Bar will open at a later date and focus on whiskey, bourbon, and beer. The repurposed wood from the restaurant carries over into Mash where oversized leather chairs help create the perfect warm and welcoming atmosphere. Guests will also be able to enjoy a limited version of Martin's southern-inspired menu. On the weekends' Mash will offer live entertainment featuring local artists.

About Thompson & Co.

Thompson & Co. opens Thursday, August 12. Located at 400 N. Street in Ypsilanti's Depot Town. Hours will be Mon. - Thurs. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fri. 4 p.m. to Midnight, Sat. 12 p.m. to Midnight and Sun. 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.thompsondepot.com or call (734) 441-6200. Connect on Facebook or Instagram

