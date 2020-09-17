Thompson & Knight Expands in Houston with Addition of Three Attorneys

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson & Knight LLP expands in Houston with two Corporate and Securities Partners, James R. Brown and Douglas C. Lionberger from Vinson & Elkins, and Alexandre P. Bourgeois, Government and Regulatory Counsel from Chevron Corporation. With more than 50 years of shared experience among the three, Mr. Brown, Mr. Lionberger, and Mr. Bourgeois bring sophisticated experience that enhances the Firm's existing practices and further adds to its reputation in both areas.

"As we continue to execute on our growth strategy, James and Doug bring much depth and breadth to our transactional practice. Their expertise across a range of industries complements our existing client base and creates opportunities for further strategic growth with key clients in the Texas market," said Managing Partner Mark Sloan. "Similarly, Alexandre's in-house, government, and private practice experience allows him to bring unique expertise when serving our clients and will round out the capabilities in the Government and Regulatory Practice and complement our scope of services."

Biographical Information

Mr. Brown has 13 years of experience with a focus on corporate finance and securities law. He has extensive experience representing both issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings, as well as public and private offerings of equity and debt securities. He also works with private equity investors, their portfolio companies, and a variety of other public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic investments. Mr. Brown earned his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.A. in History from The University of Texas at Austin.

With over 10 years of experience, Mr. Lionberger focuses his practice on corporate finance and securities law, including securities offerings, private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate representation. His capital markets experience includes initial public offerings and public and private offerings of equity and debt securities. Additionally, he represents private equity investors, their portfolio companies, and a variety of other public and private companies in connection with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic investments. Mr. Lionberger also represents entrepreneurs and venture capital investors in the formation, financing, and operation of emerging companies. He earned his law degree from the Berkeley School of Law at the University of California and his B.A. in Political Science from Texas A&M University.

Mr. Bourgeois focuses his practice on environmental and regulatory matters and provides clients with extensive energy industry expertise. His experience includes environmental compliance, audits and internal investigations, upstream and service company representation, offshore operations, development and supply chain matters, environmental permitting and rulemaking, litigation, and due diligence. Prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Mr. Bourgeois served as Senior Counsel in the Environmental Safety Law Group at Chevron Corporation where he managed environmental and regulatory compliance in the Southeast United States, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico as well as environmental and safety matters and decommissioning activities in Indonesia. Throughout his career he has also held the position of Assistant General Counsel at Hess Corporation and General Counsel of New Business at Schlumberger. Mr. Bourgeois began his career as a Staff Attorney for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, where his responsibilities included advising on industrial wastewater and hazardous waste programs. Fluent in French, Mr. Bourgeois earned his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law at Austin and his B.S., with honors, in Civil Engineering also from The University of Texas at Austin.

About Thompson & Knight

SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP