Thompson & Knight Expands Mexico City Office with Three International Energy Attorneys

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Senior Counsel Israel Hurtado Acosta, Senior Counsel Rodolfo Rueda Ballesteros, and Associate Diana Martínez Rodríguez have joined the Firm's Mexico City office in the International Energy Practice Group.

"With nearly 40 years of legal experience shared amongst the three, the new attorneys joining the Mexico City office will be valuable assets to the International Energy Practice as it continues to grow," said Claudio Rodríguez Galán, Thompson & Knight's Mexico City Office Leader and a Partner in the Firm's International Energy Practice Group. "Israel's years of experience on the business and legislative side of energy matters, Rodolfo's expertise in covering energy projects' life cycles, and Diana's broad energy industry experience will round out the capabilities of the Mexico City's energy practice and complement our scope of services."

Mr. Hurtado's breadth of experience involves advising Mexican and international companies in the development of infrastructure and energy projects. He focuses his practice on oil, gas, and energy matters and has extensive experience in the design and implementation of public policies to promote renewable energy and oil and gas regulation. Mr. Hurtado's extensive legislative experience includes previously serving as Commissioner of the Comisión Reguladora de Energía (CRE) and prior to that Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), Secretary of the Board of Directors of Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), and Head of the Legal Affairs Unit of the Secretaría de Energía (SENER) simultaneously.

Recognized for his legal work, Mr. Hurtado has been selected for inclusion amongst the 100 Most Influential Energy Leaders in Mexico by Petroleum & Energía (2016-2018). Mr. Hurtado is actively involved in various professional organizations, including serving as President of the Mexican Academy of Energy Law (AMDE) and as Executive Secretary of the Mexican Association of Solar Energy (ASOLMEX). He has also worked as a professor, teaching Introduction to Energy Regulation at Escuela Libre de Derecho and Energy Regulation at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León and the Universidad de Monterrey. He received his law degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León (UANL) in 1992. He is fluent in Spanish and English and is licensed to practice in Mexico.

Mr. Rueda's unique experience spans both in-house and private practice and has equipped him with a valuable understanding of the intricacies and opportunities in the energy and natural resources sector both in Mexico and internationally. He focuses his practice on energy, natural resources, and infrastructure projects. His practice covers the entire life cycle of energy projects, including bidding applications, M&A, financing, dispute resolution, construction, operation and maintenance, and licensing. He also assists clients in environmental, compliance, and regulatory matters.

Immediately prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Mr. Rueda served as the Corporate Secretary to the Board of Directors at Iberdrola Generación in Mexico. Prior to that he was an Associate at Galicia Abogados and a Senior Attorney at Peñoles. Mr. Rueda is actively involved in various professional organizations, including serving as a Board Member of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Mexican Government and the Consejo Consultivo del Agua and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Fomento Mexicano para el Desarrollo Sustemtable, A.C. Mr. Rueda received his law degree from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico in 2011. He is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and is licensed to practice in Mexico.

Ms. Martínez focuses her practice on oil, gas, and energy matters. Her broad energy industry experience includes upstream, midstream, downstream, electric power, and renewable energy projects. She is active in professional organizations, including founding the International Legal Honor Society of Phi Delta Phi, "Cajica Camacho Inn."

She received her law degree from Escuela Libre de Derecho de Puebla, A.C. in 2016, her Diploma in Energy Law from Escuela Libre de Derecho in Mexico City, and her M.S. in Energy Administration and Renewable Sources from Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey in 2018. She is fluent in both Spanish and English and is licensed to practice in Mexico. Immediately prior to joining Thompson & Knight, Ms. Martinez was a Legal Associate at 3H México.

