Thompson & Knight Expands Tax Practice

DALLAS, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce Louis J. Jenull has joined the Firm's Houston office as a Partner in the Tax Practice Group.

"We are excited to welcome Louis to our Tax team," said Todd Keator, Chair of the Firm's Tax Practice Group. "His wide range of transactional and partnership tax experience, particularly in the oil and gas industry, will be of great value to our clients."

Mr. Jenull represents clients in most phases of federal income taxation with an emphasis on oil and gas, tax credits, real estate lending and development, mergers and acquisitions, renewable energy, and the structuring and formation of complex partnerships with tax-exempt, U.S. taxable, and foreign investors.

Mr. Jenull received an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University in 2004, his J.D., cum laude, from Tulane University in 2003, and a B.B.A, cum laude, in Marketing and Organizational Behavior & Business Policy and B.S., cum laude, in Anthropology from Southern Methodist University in 2000. Immediately prior to joining the Firm, he was a Partner at Jones Day.

