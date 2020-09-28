Thompson & Knight LLP Partners with Williams Lea to Open the TK Administrative Resource Center in Columbus, Ohio

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson & Knight announced its plans to partner with Williams Lea to open the TK Administrative Resource Center (TK ARC) in Columbus, Ohio. The TK ARC will officially open on October 1 and will initially include 18 individuals who will handle key cross-functional business services, including Finance, Marketing and Business Development, including Graphic Design and Digital Marketing, Document Processing, and a suite of Administrative Resources on a nearly 24/7 basis.

The shifting legal landscape and the pandemic have accelerated trends that have helped Thompson & Knight advance an operational transformation and a reimagined business model that is smarter, more agile, and will result in significant improvements in productivity, performance and resilience.

Thompson & Knight's Managing Partner Mark Sloan explained, "We want to create competitive advantages to meet the changing needs of our clients and the legal industry, including more agile ways of working, specialized expertise and improved technology. The partnership with Williams Lea will help the Firm modernize and simplify the way we support clients and contribute value. The restructure is underpinned by new processes and technology, which will allow us to be successful in modernizing how we deliver services to our clients today and in the future."

Williams Lea's CEO, Clare Hart said "Williams Lea is delighted to expand our long-standing partnership with Thompson Knight and to support the firm's transformational agenda. The ARC will deliver a high-touch, flexible and efficient model for the skilled business support services that are integral to firm activities. We are delighted to welcome the Thompson Knight ARC team to our growing Williams Lea family."



About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with approximately 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. For 10 consecutive years, Thompson & Knight has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® among the most highly recognized law firms in the United States. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

About Williams Lea

Williams Lea is the global provider of skilled business-critical support services to financial, legal and professional services firms. We connect people, processes and technology to manage documents and streamline key back office functions. From our humble beginnings as a London-based printer in 1820, to our position today as a global outsourcing leader, our business is built on a strong heritage, great relationships and a talented team. For more information, visit www.williamslea.com.

