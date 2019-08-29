Thompson & Knight Ranked Among Nation's Top 20 Law Firms for Midlevel Associate Job Satisfaction by The American Lawyer

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight has been recognized among the top 20 law firms in The American Lawyer's national survey of third-, fourth-, and fifth-year law firm Associates. The Firm ranks 17th nationally in overall job satisfaction, a jump from the 46th spot in 2018.

The survey results considered several aspects of satisfaction, including compensation and benefits; training and guidance; relations with partners and other associates; and management's openness about Firm strategies and partnership opportunities. Midlevel associates grade their workplaces in the various categories on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest score.

"Thompson & Knight could not have achieved these incredible results without the participation and honest feedback of our midlevel Associates," said Mark M. Sloan, the Firm's Managing Partner. "We are appreciative of our Associates who took the time to participate, and to all of our attorneys and staff who work diligently to ensure that our Firm remains a great place to work."

In addition to the national rankings, the survey looks at satisfaction levels for Associates in specific cities. The survey found that Thompson & Knight's Dallas office ranked 5th of all other participating firms, an increase from the 7th spot last year.

Notable highlights for the Dallas office include:

"Expect to Stay for Two Years" is the Firm's best scoring category with a 4.84 rating (up from 4.78 in 2018).

"Associate Relations" ranks as the second-best scoring category with a 4.74 rating.

"Management Openness" is the third-highest scoring category and most improved from 2018 with a 4.67 rating (up from 4.0 in 2018).

The full list of survey results can be found here .

