Thompson & Knight Selected Among Nation's "Best Law Firms" in U.S. News - Best Lawyers® 2020 Rankings

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce the Firm's selection in the 10th consecutive edition of the prestigious "Best Law Firms" list by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®.

Firms included in the 2020 "Best Law Firms" listing are chosen based on outstanding ratings from clients and reviews by leading attorneys. A Firm's selection signifies a dedication to meeting clients' needs and demonstrating an expansive expertise within a practice area.

This year Thompson & Knight earned 26 national rankings, including tier-one designations in nine practice areas: Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate Law; Energy Law; Litigation-Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy); Litigation-Tax; Natural Resources Law; Oil & Gas Law; and Real Estate Law.

In addition, the Firm earned 77 regional rankings, including 57 regional tier-one rankings, for various practices across the Firm's Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and New York offices. To view the full 2020 "Best Law Firms" rankings, click here.

Earlier this year, 118 Thompson & Knight attorneys were selected for the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the nation's oldest peer-review lawyer guide. For more information, click here.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com .

For additional information:

Becky Jackson

Chief Client Services Officer

214.969.1478 | Becky.Jackson@tklaw.com

SOURCE Thompson & Knight LLP

Related Links

http://www.tklaw.com

