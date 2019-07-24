Thompson & Knight Welcomes Finance Partner to Houston Office

DALLAS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce George Humphrey has joined the Firm's Houston office as a Partner in the Finance Practice Group.

"With his 25 years of legal experience, George will allow us to further diversify our finance and energy practice and expand the depth of our Houston office," said Roger Aksamit, Thompson & Knight's Houston Office Leader and Partner in the Firm's Tax Practice Group. "With George's focus on project financing related to petrochemical and renewable energy, in addition to Louis Jenull's transactional and partnership tax experience in the energy industry, our two newest Houston Partners enable the Firm to offer a broader suite of finance, transactional, and tax expertise to our existing and potential clients."

Mr. Humphrey's practice focuses on U.S. and international project finance and development and mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the energy industry. He has overseen the development, financing, and closing of billions of dollars in energy projects. His ongoing work includes advising on an EPC contract and project financing for a petrochemical facility, a power purchase agreement for a Texas solar facility, and an energy scheduling agreement for a Mexican renewable project. His prior work includes helping a client sell its South American renewable business, including operating wind and solar projects, and the refinancing of project debt following the commercial operation of a methanol facility.

Recognized for his legal work, Mr. Humphrey has been named a Recommended Attorney in The Legal 500 US by Legalease in the Renewable and Alternative Energy category (2019) and listed as a Notable Practitioner for banking & finance, energy, project development, and project finance by IFLR1000 (2019). George has also been recognized by Euromoney's Expert Guides as one of the world's leading practitioners chosen by their peers in energy (2018). Mr. Humphrey received his J.D. from the University of Florida's Fredric G. Levin College of Law and B.A., with honors, also from the University of Florida. Immediately prior to joining the Firm, Mr. Humphrey was a Partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. The Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world and is particularly recognized for its depth of experience and capabilities on behalf of the energy industry. Thompson & Knight has been named "Law Firm of the Year" in Natural Resources Law (2018) and in Oil & Gas Law (2011-2013, 2015, 2017) in U.S. News-Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms." For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

