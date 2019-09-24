Thompson & Knight Welcomes State Senator Nathan Johnson as Counsel in Dallas

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Thompson & Knight LLP is pleased to announce that Dallas attorney and State Senator Nathan M. Johnson has joined the firm as Counsel in the Trial Practice Group in Dallas. Mr. Johnson is a commercial and bankruptcy litigator and currently represents District 16 in the Texas State Senate.

"Nathan is known as someone who tenaciously advocates for his business clients, large and small, and who gets effective results because of his understanding of complex commercial legal issues," said Greg Curry, Trial Practice Leader at the Firm. "Someone of his caliber and commitment to community service is a great addition to our team."

In his practice, Mr. Johnson has represented clients from a variety of industries such as energy, mortgage servicing, finance, commercial real estate, technology, manufacturing, and agriculture. While he is particularly successful in achieving favorable resolutions to business disputes, his recent litigation caseload has included officer and director liability claims, fiduciary disputes involving corporate assets and liabilities, and fraudulent transfer complaints. He has also handled a broad range of other contract and business tort claims.

Mr. Johnson was elected to the Texas Senate in the 2018 general election and is the first Democrat to represent the district in more than three decades. The district covers all or significant portions of north Dallas, the Park Cities, Irving, Carrollton, Coppell, Farmers Branch, Addison, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett.

Mr. Johnson earned his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law in 1993. He graduated magna cum laude in physics from The University of Arizona in 1990. Before joining Thompson & Knight, he was co-founder of the boutique law firm Spector Johnson PLLC in Dallas.

About Thompson & Knight

Established in 1887, Thompson & Knight is a full-service law firm with more than 300 attorneys. With U.S. offices in Texas and New York and international offices and associations in the Americas, North Africa, and Europe, the Firm provides legal solutions to clients and communities around the world. Thompson & Knight was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2020 among the most highly recognized law firms in the United States. For more information, visit www.tklaw.com.

