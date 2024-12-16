Thompson Creek Windows Becomes Latest Licensee of FlexScreen, the World's First Flexible Window Screen

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, the revolutionary innovator behind the world's first flexible window screen, is proud to announce its latest licensing partnership with Thompson Creek Window Company, a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and home improvement products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Thompson Creek joins the growing list of manufacturers incorporating FlexScreen technology into their offerings.

FlexScreen's groundbreaking PVC-coated spring-steel design eliminates the frustrations of aluminum window screens, offering superior durability, effortless installation, and an unmatched aesthetic appeal. This partnership ensures Thompson Creek's customers will benefit from enhanced functionality and a streamlined appearance for their windows, reflecting the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions and top-quality products.

Joe Altieri, Founder and CEO of FlexScreen, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Thompson Creek Window Company has an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality, customer-centric solutions. Partnering with them to bring FlexScreen to their customers is an exciting step forward in our mission to revolutionize the window screen industry. We're thrilled to see FlexScreen integrated into their product line and are confident this collaboration will elevate the customer experience even further."

Stacy White, President of Thompson Creek Manufacturing, shared her thoughts on the partnership: "At Thompson Creek, innovation and customer satisfaction are at the core of everything we do. Licensing FlexScreen allows us to offer our customers a truly unique and superior window screen solution that enhances both form and function. We are excited to work with FlexScreen and continue setting the standard for excellence in home improvement."

This licensing agreement represents a shared vision between FlexScreen and Thompson Creek to prioritize innovation and create solutions that exceed customer expectations. Together, the two companies are poised to deliver products that redefine convenience and elevate the standard for window technology.

About FlexScreen

FlexScreen is the world's first flexible window screen, known for its innovative, durable design that installs effortlessly and provides an unobstructed view for homeowners. Founded by Joe Altieri, FlexScreen has quickly become a favorite among home improvement enthusiasts and industry professionals for its practicality and aesthetic appeal.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Thompson Creek Window Company is a premier manufacturer and installer of custom, energy-efficient windows, doors, and home improvement products, proudly serving homeowners across the Mid-Atlantic region. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Thompson Creek has built a reputation for delivering high-quality, American-made products designed to enhance the beauty, comfort, and value of every home.

Headquartered in Maryland, Thompson Creek takes pride in offering a seamless, customer-focused experience from design to installation. By manufacturing its products in-house, the company ensures precision, durability, and superior performance tailored to each customer's needs. Thompson Creek's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional service has earned numerous accolades, making it a trusted name in the home improvement industry.

