PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial, the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, has promoted Carson Hoffman to Supply Chain and Production Director. Thompson Duke created this new leadership position in response to company growth and increased demand for equipment. In his new role, Hoffman will manage several activities related to the company's overall operations, including vendor relationships, supply chain management and equipment production.

Thompson Duke Industrial Adds Supply Chain and Production Director to Growing Leadership Team

"We are experiencing tremendous growth, and are quickly evolving as a company to meet upcoming marketplace demands. Part of this process includes developing key internal roles like this one," said Mike Hogan, Managing Director at Thompson Duke Industrial. "We recognized Carson's talent and commitment early on, which ultimately led to us adding him to the leadership team. He truly embodies Thompson Duke's culture by putting clients first and ensuring that our products are of the utmost quality. His collaborative, positive and organized nature, plus the respect he's earned from our entire team, make him a great fit for this role."

As Supply Chain and Production Director, Hoffman will serve as one of the external faces of Thompson Duke Industrial as he fosters relationships with both new and existing vendors and suppliers. His key responsibilities include overseeing supply chain logistics, ongoing support of Thompson Duke's online store, management of the assembly team and monitoring the entire product development process.



Hoffman joined the Thompson Duke team in 2019 as an Assembly Technician and rapidly advanced to the management level. He most recently acted as Production Manager, and will additionally take on the Supply Chain Manager role in this new director-level position. Prior to joining the Thompson Duke team, Hoffman managed logistics and receiving for a large grocery chain.

"Thompson Duke has given me the opportunity to evolve from holding a job to building a career," said Hoffman. "I've learned so much about this organization and the industry, and I am grateful for the opportunity to take on new responsibilities and fill this emerging role as our company continues to grow."

To learn more about Thompson Duke Industrial's cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, visit ThompsonDukeIndustrial.com.

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures, and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 1,200 filling machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

Media Contact: Morgan Whitehouse, [email protected], 802-373-4686

SOURCE Thompson Duke Industrial

Related Links

https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

