Thompson Duke Industrial Launches New Air-Operated Mouthpiece Press for Snap-On Cannabis Vaporizer Devices

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial , the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, today revealed its new industrial air-operated mouthpiece press, the latest addition to its line of GMP-ready mouthpiece fastening machines. The new machine, the LFP Press , makes its debut today at the Thompson Duke booth #C5922 at MJBizCon in Las Vegas.

The LFP Press is a benchtop, fully pneumatic four-ton industrial press capable of rapidly capping an entire tray of lower force snap-on mouthpieces and caps onto cartridges and other devices. Designed and manufactured in the United States, adjustable force levels between 0.5 and 4 tons make this machine perfect for growing businesses looking to move away from labor-intensive manual pressing processes. The LFP Press is completely air pressure operated with no power required, increasing operational efficiency and minimizing certain risks for cannabis processing operations.

"We see a lot of cannabis businesses that are looking to scale up and boost production, without expending vast resources to do so," said Chris Gardella, Chief Technology Officer for Thompson Duke Industrial. "Our air-operated mouthpiece press is a powerful tool for emergent businesses that helps them avoid a typical, manual bottleneck in the vape production line. Our customers will see the return on their investment very quickly when they employ this new air-operated press, as efficiency increases exponentially and production goals are met with ease."

Thompson Duke designs, manufactures and distributes a line of innovative automatic cannabis oil vaporizer device mouthpiece fastening machines designed for high volume throughputs. The new air-operated press is tailored to growing cannabis businesses that are currently filling and capping by hand, but are looking to increase throughput and positively influence production goals. Highlights of the LFP Press include:

Designed specifically for capping vaporizer devices with low force requirements, featuring full variable force control anywhere between 0.5 and 4 tons

Increases operational efficiency by relieving the manual burden of capping snap-on mouthpieces by hand, plus provides operators with the ability to adjust force

Air-operated technology and simplistic design makes the product exceptionally user friendly and reduces risk of potential failure related to electronic controls

Built per CSA Code for Power Press Operation Z142010 evaluated and stamped by Registered Professional Structural Engineers to ensure regulatory compliance

Convenient to use for any operation, with any power requirement, in any country

All of Thompson Duke's machinery is designed to help cannabis processors find success by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput. The company recently introduced the IZR automatic filling machine and the TPM mouthpiece press, both of which will also be showcased at MJBizCon 2021.

To learn more about the LFP Press, visit ThompsonDukeIndustrial.com/lfp-press or stop by booth #C5922 at MJBizCon.

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures, and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 1,200 filling machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com/

