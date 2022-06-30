Thompson Duke Industrial Reaches Production Milestone: Completes 1,000th MCF1 Filling Machine

Original equipment manufacturer leads the way for cannabis oil vaporizer device filling equipment with its popular semi-automatic solution

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial , the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, is celebrating a significant milestone: the completion of its 1,000th MCF1 semi-automatic vaporizer filling machine . The MCF1 has the capability to fill as many as 5,000 vaporizer cartridges per day. With 1,000 machines now deployed in the industry, the MCF1 could potentially fill over one billion vaporizer cartridges each year.

Thompson Duke Industrial

Based in Portland, Oregon, Thompson Duke Industrial designs, manufactures and distributes a line of patented, GMP-ready filling and capping machines specifically designed for cannabis vaporizer devices. The MCF1 is Thompson Duke's semi-automatic filling machine, designed to fill almost any oil vaporizer device available on the market.

"Hitting this milestone shows that there is an increasing need for efficiency and automation in the cannabis industry, and our growth as a company is directly tied to this demand," said Chris Gardella, Chief Technology Officer for Thompson Duke Industrial. "The ability to quickly adjust dispense volume, fill both high and low viscosity oils, rapidly switch oil formulations, and easily setup and clean the machine are all intentional design decisions behind the MCF1 that allow our clients to operate with extreme accuracy, precision and repeatability."

This milestone is a significant indicator of the maturation of the cannabis industry. As companies seek competitive advantages, they find the efficiency and accuracy that the MCF1 offers to be extremely valuable. This, along with increased consumer demand, has contributed to the ongoing growth of Thompson Duke and the success of its vaporizer device filling and capping solutions.

The MCF1 is American-made, GMP-ready, patented (United States Patent No. 10,440,989) and cETLus certified in the U.S. and Canada. Features include:

Ability to fill every type of cartridge and pod available on the market, as well as capsules, syringes and jars.

Adjustable dispense volume, automatic digital temperature control and a patented heated oil dispense system for fine tuning oil viscosity, dispense speed and force.

Quick and easy replacement of food-safe, laboratory-grade dispense system components to switch oil formulations in less than one minute. Rapidly clean dispense components with less than one gram of product loss.

Lightweight, benchtop, foot pedal-operated design for quick and easy setup, operation and cleaning.

Thompson Duke's complete line of filling and capping machinery drives success by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput for vaporizer device fulfillment operations. To learn more about the MCF1 semi-automatic filling machine, visit: https://thompsondukeindustrial.com/mcf1-semiautomatic-vaporizer-filling-machine .

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 1,200 filling machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Morgan Whitehouse, [email protected] , 802-373-4686

SOURCE Thompson Duke Industrial