Thompson Duke Industrial Secures Another Patent for Cannabis Oil Vaporizer Device Filling and Capping Equipment

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial , the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, has been granted another patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). U.S. Patent No. 11,166,490 covers Thompson Duke's proprietary cannabis oil vaporizer device filling system, particularly adapted for filling sealed vaporizer devices.

"We are honored that the USPTO has once again recognized the novelty and authenticity of our technology here at Thompson Duke," said Chris Gardella, Chief Technology Officer for Thompson Duke Industrial. "This latest patent is a reflection of our team's forward-thinking approach to the future of technology and innovation in the cannabis industry. We are excited to expand our intellectual property portfolio as Thompson Duke continues to provide inventive, automated filling and capping machinery to the cannabis industry."

The new patent protects Thompson Duke's innovative system for injecting liquid into a cannabis oil vaporizer device. Thompson Duke is an original equipment manufacturer pioneering the cannabis industry by designing, manufacturing and distributing a line of patented, cETLus certified and GMP-ready filling and capping machines purpose-built for cannabis oil vaporizer devices. The company also offers a line of mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems.

Thompson Duke Industrial also holds a U.S. Patent for its cannabis vaporizer cartridge filling apparatus and method used for dispensing liquid into a container (No. 10,440,989).

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures, and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 1,200 filling machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

