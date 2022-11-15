Thompson Duke Industrial to Launch Proprietary New Machines to Infuse Cannabis Pre-Rolls at MJBizCon 2022

Original equipment manufacturer develops custom automated and semi-automated solutions to infuse oil in pre-rolled cannabis products

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Duke Industrial , the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment, has created a new line of machines to infuse pre-rolled cannabis products. The company is unveiling the machines, called Big JIM (Joint Infuser Machine) and Little JIM, at the 2022 MJBizCon event in Las Vegas this week in Booth #8437.

Thompson Duke Industrial's Big JIM - Automated joint infuser machine for cannabis pre-rolls.

Thompson Duke has used its expertise to create a custom oil dispensing solution for pre-roller machines. Featuring both an automated and semi-automated solution, the new JIM line of machines injects oil and extracts into pre-rolls quickly and efficiently.

"We're always looking for ways to create efficiencies in the cannabis manufacturing space through automation," said Chris Gardella, Chief Technical Officer from Thompson Duke Industrial. "When we saw a marketplace need for a better way to infuse cannabis pre-rolls, our engineers went to work immediately. For this new machine, we applied our experience in industry-leading, state-of-the-art filling technology to create a custom infusion solution for the booming pre-roll space."

In the United States last year there was a 59% increase in consumer sales of cannabis pre-rolled, ready-to-smoke joints. With a substantial interest and growth in this sector of the cannabis industry, the launching of the automated Big JIM and semi-automated Little JIM machines will provide cannabis companies an opportunity to enhance their manufacturing processes while diversifying consumer product offerings through infusion.

Thompson Duke's new custom JIM solutions improve and speed up the joint infusion process during manufacture, allowing machinery operators precise control over timing, volume and dispensing. The machines are making their debut at the MJBizCon conference and will be available for pre-sale.

About Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC

Thompson Duke Industrial, LLC is an original equipment manufacturer, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association and a wholly owned subsidiary of Portland Engineering, Inc. The company's Portland, Oregon operation designs, manufactures and distributes a line of patented, cETLus Certified and GMP-ready filling machines specifically designed for filling cannabis oil vaporizer devices, along with mouthpiece fastening machines and process performance and reporting data systems. With over 2,000 machines deployed in the cannabis industry, Thompson Duke Industrial is the leader in cannabis oil vaporizer device filling and capping equipment. The complete line of filling and capping machinery enables cannabis processors to be more successful by increasing accuracy, consistency, efficiency and overall throughput of vaporizer device fulfillment operations. https://thompsondukeindustrial.com

