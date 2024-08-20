THOMPSON HOSPITALITY, THE LARGEST MINORITY-OWNED FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN THE U.S., UNVEILS NEW RESTAURANT GROUP BRAND, THOMPSON RESTAURANTS

Thompson Restaurants focuses on expansion in the coming year with a growing portfolio of existing brands, the announcement of universal gift cards and fresh concepts in new markets

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minority-owned and family-run food service management company, Thompson Hospitality , led by President and Founder Warren Thompson , is set to further solidify its position as a leader in the industry with the official launch of Thompson Restaurants . This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's history, as it prepares to unveil multiple new locations of its cherished restaurant brands and introduce a brand-wide universal gift card program. With a robust portfolio encompassing over 70 locations across 14 unique brands, Thompson Restaurants is set to strengthen its presence in the DMV, South Florida, and Columbus, Ohio, while expanding into new markets.

Along with the launch of the new restaurant group brand, the company is introducing universal gift cards for the first time. This is made possible by the modernization and consolidation of their technology stack across their entire portfolio of restaurant properties, paving the way for a fully integrated guest experience. This initiative will enable the team to offer one gift card that works across all Thompson Restaurant brands, a unified online ordering system regardless of the location, and a single loyalty program that allows guests to earn points towards exclusive experiences at every Thompson brand, set to launch in 2025.

"It is a favorable moment to focus on the restaurant industry, despite the unprecedented challenges it faces," said Warren Thompson, founder, Thompson Hospitality. "While many might view this as an inopportune time to invest in the industry, we see it as a unique opportunity. These challenges necessitate leadership from seasoned companies. With 32 years of experience and a diverse portfolio, Thompson Restaurants is uniquely positioned to navigate and capitalize on this landscape."

Thompson Restaurants has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, with several significant openings, including Milk & Honey and Makers Union at DC's Wharf project, four new Wiseguy Pizza locations, Hen Quarter Prime and the introduction of CUT 132 in Columbus, Ohio. The company has tapped its COO, Alex Berentzen, to oversee the division, which has about 2,800 employees. Berentzen has been a fixture in the hospitality industry for more than 25 years, previously serving as president and COO at Organic Krush Lifestyle Eatery and has held positions at Fox Restaurant Concepts and Wegmans Food Markets among others. The company plans to continue its expansion with a projected 7% annual growth rate in 2024 and 2025, driven by both full-service and fast-casual brands in addition to a focus on catering efforts. New markets, including Virginia Beach, are also in the pipeline.

"As we expand Thompson Restaurants beyond the DC-metro, Columbus, and South Florida areas, we remain deeply committed to the foundational pillars that Thompson Hospitality was built on," said Alex Berentzen, COO, Thompson Restaurants. "Our mission to create a positive experience in every relationship in which we are involved— one guest, one client, one team member at a time—remains unwavering."

As Thompson Restaurants continues to grow, the company remains committed to providing unparalleled benefits to its team members. This includes a comprehensive benefits package with 401k matching, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, pet insurance, flexible spending accounts, and more. Team members also enjoy a 25% discount across all brands, access to education reimbursement programs and leadership development opportunities through the Hospitality Academy, designed to guide employees from entry-level roles to director positions within the organization.

