Thompson Named Finalist for North Carolina Support Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson, a leading provider of critical early childhood, family stability, and mental health services, has been selected as a finalist for the CareSource Foundation Support Challenge.

The public voting stage is already underway and supporters can vote once a day for the organization they believe is making the biggest impact on public health in our community. The voting period will end on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Thompson's President & CEO Will Jones expressed excitement at the possibility of winning the award. "It's wonderful to see the important work we do recognized," he said. "Any award we win translates directly to more healing and more impact. One of the things we pride ourselves on is not only doing good work, but being incredibly efficient with our donor dollars."

Thompson confronts community mental health issues head on through trauma-informed services and treatment programs for at-risk children and their families. Accessible and evidence-based, services are available in person and online, including at their Enhanced Residential Treatment and Crisis Stabilization centers.

The CareSource Foundation Support Challenge was established to recognize organizations and programs that are making significant impacts on communities' toughest health issues. Through the new initiative, the CareSource Foundation aims to inspire innovation on reducing health disparities and moving the needle on health equity.

Awards between $2,500 and $50,000 will be distributed with the top-vote getter receiving the $50,000 grand prize.

About Thompson

Thompson is a trustworthy catalyst for change across the Carolinas and Florida, making a significant impact in the lives of children at risk, their families, and the disadvantaged communities they call home. As a foundation built to change lives, Thompson invites all community members to participate in helping to attain their vision. All children healthy, all families thriving, all communities strong.

