Thompson Pipe Group Engages B. Riley Securities to Help Scale its Presence in North America

RIALTO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Pipe Group ("TPG" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative solutions for demanding infrastructure applications, today announced it has engaged B. Riley Securities, Inc., a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY), to provide buy-side advisory services in accordance with the Company's plan to grow its presence in North America.

Privately held TPG was founded in 1972 to serve as a regional utility contractor and has since evolved into one of the largest providers of large-diameter pipe, affiliated infrastructure products and value-added services for water and wastewater transmission, stormwater drainage, sanitary sewer systems, rehabilitation projects and industrial applications in North America. The Rialto, CA based Company manufactures a diverse array of drainage, sanitary, pressure and trenchless pipe through an established network of facilities in California, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Illinois, Tennessee, and Florida. National contractors, engineering firms, utility owners and municipalities all turn to TPG as a trusted one-stop solution for complex infrastructure projects. The Company's steel, concrete and fiberglass pressure pipe, reinforced concrete pipe ("RCP"), precast box culverts and full line of precast concrete products facilitate open-cut and trenchless installations and are backed by the most complete engineering, field service, and logistics support in the industry.

Thompson Pipe Group's management team is led by industry veterans Ken D. Thompson, President & CEO, and Ken M. Thompson, TPG's founder and Chairman. The father-son executive team has worked together for over four decades and shares responsibility for managing daily operations and providing strategic direction for the business. The Thompsons aim to expand TPG's geographic footprint, production capabilities and service offerings into additional regional markets through organic growth and complementary acquisition opportunities.

"Our trusted reputation, knowledgeable personnel, comprehensive product offering, passion, and high-touch service model provide meaningful competitive differentiation," said Ken D. Thompson. "We're ready to bring our expertise to additional markets across the country. And while we are expanding in response to growing market demand, we will remain a family business at heart and be mindful of our contracting and engineering roots."

Thompson Pipe Group has completed four strategic acquisitions to date and expects buy-side M&A to remain a core focus in the coming years. TPG maintains excellent relationships with its customers, who are supportive of senior management's near-term expansion plans.

"Our executive team looks forward to working with B. Riley Securities on a proactive buy-side M&A strategy to supplement organic growth. Thompson Pipe Group is coming off another year of strong financial performance and is perfectly positioned to utilize its well capitalized balance sheet to pursue tuck-in acquisitions. We have meaningful cash to deploy, no third-party debt, and access to readily available financing for larger transactions," said Thompson.

B. Riley Securities' engagement team will be led by Chris Ankley, Chobun Hieblinger and Greg Presson. The investment banking firm routinely provides acquisition advisory services to corporations and private equity funds within select industries. B. Riley Securities provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients and is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About Thompson Pipe Group

Privately held Thompson Pipe Group is one of the largest providers of large-diameter pipe, affiliated infrastructure products and value-add services for water and wastewater transmission, stormwater drainage, sanitary sewer systems, rehabilitation projects and industrial applications in North America. The Rialto, CA based Company manufactures a diverse array of drainage, sanitary, pressure and trenchless pipe through an established network of production facilities. For more information, please visit www.thompsonpipegroup.com.

