Thompson Restaurants Reports Strong 2025 Growth, Outlines Expansion Into New Markets and Non-Traditional Venues in 2026

Company posts double-digit revenue growth and outlines airport, market and concept expansion

RESTON, Va., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Restaurants, a division of Thompson Hospitality, one of the nation's largest family-run food service companies, reported a 12% year-over-year revenue increase in 2025, driven by steady expansion, continued brand development and strong operational execution across its concepts.

The company's portfolio includes brands such as Milk & Honey, Makers Union, Wiseguy Pizza, Matchbox and Austin Grill, spanning full-service fine dining, family dining, and other restaurant formats. In 2025, Thompson Restaurants opened or converted 11 locations and is continuing to build toward a pace of roughly one new opening per month. The company's long-term goal is to reach 100 locations by the end of 2027 through a mix of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and non-traditional locations such as airports and college campuses.

"Our 2025 performance reflects our ability to scale thoughtfully while maintaining strong execution across a diverse set of concepts," said Alex Berentzen, chief operating officer of Thompson Restaurants. "The strength of our team and our operating model positions us well to support continued growth without compromising quality or guest experience."

A significant driver behind the company's momentum has been the continued growth of Milk & Honey, its Southern-inspired concept. The brand added five locations in 2025, bringing its total footprint to 19 restaurants. Expansion will continue in 2026, with four new locations currently in development.

Beyond traditional retail sites, Thompson Restaurants is expanding further into non-traditional venues in 2026. In collaboration with SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, the company plans to open Wiseguy Pizza and Makers Union locations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, strengthening its presence in high-traffic transportation hubs.

Geographic growth will also extend beyond the Washington region. The company is advancing expansion plans in the Tidewater area of Virginia and is evaluating opportunities in Pennsylvania and North Carolina as part of a broader multi-state growth strategy.

Brand development will remain a focus in the coming year. The company successfully launched the return of Austin Grill, the Tex-Mex concept with long-standing roots in the Washington region, with a new location now open in Potomac Falls, Virginia. Ms. Peach's also made its debut in late 2025. Ms. Peach's Southern Kitchen is a tribute to Hattie Warren, the grandmother of Thompson Hospitality founder Warren Thompson, whose dedication to community and family laid the foundation for the brand. In addition, Thompson Restaurants introduced Velocity Bar + Kitchen in 2026, a new full-service concept building on the success of Velocity Wings and designed to broaden the brand into a more elevated, everyday sit-down dining format.

"We've always believed that restaurants are about more than food, they are about culture, connection and community," said Warren Thompson, founder and chairman of Thompson Hospitality. "As we grow Thompson Restaurants, our focus remains on building brands that have meaning and longevity while creating opportunities for our teams and the communities where we operate."

In 2025, Thompson Restaurants launched Thompson Table Rewards, a loyalty program that allows guests to earn and redeem points across all 15 brands. The free-to-join program awards one point for every dollar spent, with redemption options ranging from complimentary desserts to $50 rewards. Members also receive birthday benefits and a $5 registration bonus. Since launching, the program has enrolled more than 200,000 members.

As it enters 2026, Thompson Restaurants is actively evaluating partnerships and acquisition opportunities with regional operators in the DMV and South Florida, with a particular focus on non-vented concepts such as coffee and bakery/bagel/sweets, as well as select ethnic food categories.

For more information on Thompson Restaurants visit thompsonrestaurants.com.

About Thompson Restaurants

Founded in 1992, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Ohio and South Florida. As part of Thompson Hospitality, a family-run organization, has catered to client, customer and community relationships for over three decades. Led by President and Founder Warren Thompson, Thompson Restaurants owns and operates 15 beloved brands across more than 70 locations including Makers Union, matchbox, Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Hen Quarter, Milk & Honey, Wiseguy Pizza and is rapidly expanding to different markets across the U.S. For more information, visit thompsonrestaurants.com

About SSP America

SSP America is a division of SSP Group plc (LSE: SSPG), a global leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations employing 49,000 colleagues in around 3,000 units across 38 countries. We specialize in designing, creating, and operating a diverse range of food and drink outlets in airports, train stations, and other travel hubs across six formats: sit-down and quick service restaurants, bars, cafes, lounges, and food-led convenience stores. Our extensive portfolio of brands features a mix of international, national, and local brands, tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients and customers.

Our purpose is to be the best part of the journey, and our focus is on making every journey taste better – bringing great food and welcoming hospitality to travelers across the globe. Sustainability is crucial for our long-term success, and we aim to deliver a positive impact for our business while uniting stakeholders to promote a sustainable food travel sector.

Contact: Jamie Weber, [email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Restaurants