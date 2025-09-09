Thompson Safety Acquires Liberty Fire Protection, Expanding Fire Safety Services in Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Safety™, a leading provider of fire protection, first aid, and safety services, today announced the acquisition of Liberty Fire Protection, a respected Houston-based fire protection company. This acquisition strengthens Thompson's hometown capabilities and expands its advanced fire protection offerings across the region.

"Partnering with Thompson was an easy decision for Liberty," said John McDowell, Owner of Liberty Fire Protection. "Their strong, supportive culture and genuine care for employees aligned perfectly with our values. Knowing our team would be valued as they continue their careers was a critical factor in choosing Thompson."

Tommy Thompson, Founder & CEO of Thompson Safety, added: "We are proud to welcome Liberty Fire Protection to the Thompson family. As a fellow Houston-based company with an outstanding reputation, Liberty enhances our ability to deliver advanced fire protection services to thousands of customers across our hometown."

Liberty Fire Protection is a full-service provider offering fire alarm and sprinkler systems, backflow prevention, and kitchen hood suppression. Customers will now benefit from:

Comprehensive fire protection and life safety services

A broader geographic footprint

Expanded access to manufacturers and suppliers

Enhanced technology, including reporting tools and customer portals

The integration will begin immediately with minimal disruption. Liberty customers can expect the same trusted local support, now backed by Thompson's national scale, technology platform, and transparent service programs.

About Thompson Safety

Thompson Safety, headquartered in Houston, TX and located in 23 markets across the United States, provides a comprehensive suite of on-site first aid and fire protection services to support safety managers, facility managers, and EHS professionals. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Thompson Safety helps businesses streamline their fire and safety programs while maintaining compliance with industry standards and local regulations. To learn more, visit: www.thompson-safety.com.

SOURCE Thompson Safety