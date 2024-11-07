Thompson Street Capital Partners Portfolio Company Savillex Acquires Optimum Processing, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, in conjunction with its portfolio company, Savillex, today announced the acquisition of Optimum Processing, Inc. (Optimum Processing). The addition of Optimum Processing, a manufacturer of customized, single-use bioprocessing systems for life science use cases, positions Savillex as a leader in providing innovative fluid handling, filtration, container and containment solutions to global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing organizations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Optimum Processing provides novel filtration and single use solutions.

"The Savillex team is excited about the acquisition of Optimum Processing," said Steve Harding, President of Savillex. "In partnership with Optimum Processing we can offer our customers an enhanced product portfolio of innovative fluid handling, container, and containment solutions via our combined complementary engineering expertise and deep understanding of the life science industry."

Many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and contract manufacturing organizations trust Savillex's expertise in rigid containers, custom container projects, closed mixing systems, and flexible containment solutions. With a strong presence in the San Francisco Bay Area, the acquisition of Optimum Processing expands Savillex's ability to serve industry-leading container solutions to the Bay Area innovation hub and the global life sciences industry.

Founded in 1990 as a family-owned business, Optimum Processing focuses on designing and fabricating innovative single-use bioprocessing bags and systems. The designs are custom-made to the unique needs of each customer and used in a variety of life science use cases which require flexible and irradiated components, including cell culturing and manufacturing, vaccine production, and other diagnostic testing processes.

As part of Savillex, Optimum Processing customers and channel partners will now have access to a full suite of custom rigid containers and flexible containment solutions for their most important and time-sensitive projects with the trusted support of the Savillex organization.

"The partnership opportunity between Savillex and Optimum Processing is incredibly exciting. They have a highly complementary and accretive product portfolio to the Savillex platform which allows us to provide end-to-end container and containment solutions to the life science industry," said Matt Scherrer, Managing Director, TSCP. "Optimum Processing brings industry-leading capabilities in custom, single-use bioprocessing design and manufacturing as evidenced by its impressive roster of repeat life science customers. The addition of Optimum Processing is another important chapter in the growth of Savillex.

Falls River Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Optimum Processing, and EC M&A advised Savillex during this transaction. Please contact Savillex at [email protected] for more information on Optimum Processing and their products.

About Savillex

Savillex is a leader in providing high performance container and containment solutions for the life science industry, as well as semiconductor, aerospace, and geochemistry applications through Savillex, ONFAB, and Optimum Processing brands. Since its founding in 1976, Savillex's goal has remained the same: to provide the world's best container and containment solutions to users worldwide, whatever the application. Savillex is headquartered and has manufacturing facilities in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA and Middlewich, UK. For more information about Savillex, visit www.savillex.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses. TSCP has acquired more than 200 companies in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Services, Software & Technology and Business Services & Consumer Products sectors and has managed more than $4.5 billion since being founded in 2000. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

