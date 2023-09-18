Thompson Wealth Management Joins Redhawk Wealth Advisors to Offer a Broader Range of Solutions for both Clients and Advisors

News provided by

Redhawk Wealth Advisors

18 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Redhawk), a leading full-service registered investment advisor (RIA) announced a new strategic partnership with Thompson Wealth Management, an established RIA located in the Los Angeles area.

Thompson Wealth Management is led by George B. Thompson who has worked in the financial industry for over 25 years and is known for his Total Wealth Management System that teaches generational wealth to individuals, families, businesses and churches alike. Known as a community leader for over 25 years and an author of six books, George also has a focus toward teaching advisors how to implement his Total Wealth Management System.  His most recent book entitled The 21-Day Fast Start was released this spring, quickly becoming an Amazon Best-Seller. 

George partnered with Redhawk to not only move his current clients over, but to assist other advisors with learning unique solutions that will help further develop their current client base.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors is registered in 39 states with over $2 billion in assets under management (AUM). Redhawk Wealth Advisors is known for its proprietary process called Risk-Guard™, a tactical asset allocation solution designed to increase retirement income, lower risk and reduce investment costs.

George B. Thompson is also joining the Redhawk Wealth Advisors team in a new role as Director of Development. George stated, "The primary reason I joined Redhawk was for the ability and the freedom to give my clients the best options with respect to investment solutions, technology and customer service. In addition, I wanted to partner with a firm that could help me grow my business my way.  Redhawk Wealth Advisors is a true fiduciary partner that has my best interest in mind."

Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk Wealth Advisors responded "Anyone who knows George knows of his passionate and creative approach to helping clients. His vision and commitment to sound fiduciary principles is a philosophical match with Redhawk. George has a unique approach to helping clients, families and businesses, so we asked him to help us assist other advisors to grow their business the same way."

About Redhawk    

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plans, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives, registered investment advisors, and their clients.  To learn more, visit www.RedhawkWA.com.

About Thompson Wealth Management

Thompson Wealth Management, headquartered in Culver City, California, specializes in helping Americans develop sound retirement strategies through managing investments, financial planning and insurance wherever they are – in person, over the phone and online.

CONTACT:
George B. Thompson
Director of Development
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.
(310) 319-5353
gthompson@redhawkwa.com
www.RedhawkWA.com

SOURCE Redhawk Wealth Advisors

