Thompson Welcomes New Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Cecilia Haag

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson) welcomes a new member to its Executive Leadership Team, Cecilia Haag, who brings a diverse career background and skill set.

Haag will join the organization as the Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer (CSO), becoming a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"We could not be more excited to have Cecilia Haag join Thompson," stated Will Jones, President/CEO of Thompson. "We are confident she will help us to reach new strategic heights as an organization and couldn't be happier with her choice to join us."

"I am greatly excited to walk alongside the leadership team in fueling Thompson's mission," Haag stated. "As Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, my focus will be to help Thompson continue its expansion, strengthening existing programs, and approaching opportunities for growth with a strategic intention that results in explosive impact for the communities we serve."

Haag brings two years of experience in working with Thompson in a different capacity. She has served as an executive liaison between Thompson and Insperity, its professional employer organization (PEO) since a partnership between the two began in mid-2019.

Haag's background with strategic work will also benefit Thompson. She previously worked for Nissan during their product launch for their very first electric vehicle and has a solid background in strategic work.

With a passion in helping companies make decisions, she plans to evaluate key organizational decisions, positively impact employee culture, and help Thompson achieve its growth strategy into the state of Florida.

Haag will join Thompson seated in Sarasota, FL, where she moved from Atlanta a few years ago. She holds a degree in Business from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business.

About Thompson

Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina (Mecklenburg County), Thompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable; Thompson achieves this by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children (ages 0-18) and their families, virtually and in-person. Thompson employs over 300 staff in NC and FL, and is led by President/CEO, Will Jones. To read more about Thompson's continuum of services online, go to thompsoncff.org, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Thompson Child & Family Focus

Related Links

www.thompsoncff.org

