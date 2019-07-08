Thompson's® WaterSeal® is Giving Away a Trip to Niagara Falls In Celebration of 90th Anniversary

CLEVELAND, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 90th Anniversary, Thompson's® WaterSeal® is inviting the public to show off a picture of their Thompson's® WaterSeal® protected deck on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #TWS90thContest, from July 8, 2019 through September 2, 2019.

Weekly winners will be selected from the submissions, with each receiving a $500 gift card to an authorized Thompson's WaterSeal retailer, through September 2.

A Grand Prize Winner will receive a trip for four to Niagara Falls, N.Y., including airfare, hotel accommodations, a VIP park experience, restaurant gift cards and more. The winner and guests will enjoy the wooden decks at Cave of the Winds, which have been protected by Thompson's WaterSeal for the past 13 years.

For official Rules and Regulations, prizes and how to enter, please visit: https://www.thompsons90thanniversary.com

Thompson's WaterSeal is Strong Enough to Protect the World's Wettest Decks. And Yours.

About Thompson's WaterSeal

Thompson's® WaterSeal® is an industry leader in exterior waterproofing products and America's Recognized Name in Water Protection. With a full line of cleaners, waterproofers and exterior stains, Thompson's WaterSeal products help homeowners protect and beautify their outdoor living spaces.

In 1929, polymer chemist Edward Addis Thompson developed a formula that protected concrete surfaces from exterior water damage. Today, 90 years later, the formula that became known as Thompson's WaterSeal has been used by architects, engineers and home owners to protect wood and concrete surfaces against water.

