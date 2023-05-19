Thomson Reuters Announces Latest Sale of LSEG Shares

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) announced today that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone collectively sold 33 million London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSEG) shares that they co-own at a price of £80.50 per share. The sale was conducted through a placement to institutional investors and an offer to retail investors.

Of the shares sold, approximately 15.3 million were indirectly owned by Thomson Reuters. Upon the closing of the transaction, Thomson Reuters expects to receive pre-tax net proceeds of approximately $1.52 billion and will own approximately 32 million LSEG shares.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world's leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

[email protected]

